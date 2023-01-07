The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 27200 block of Jerome Street.
3rd - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 27200 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
4th - Assault w/Firearm on Person, 27000 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road
