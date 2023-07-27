Legislation to stop California’s gas-powered vehicle ban advances to House floor
WASHINGTON – Today, H.R. 1435, the Preserving Choice for Vehicle Purchases Act, was passed by the Energy and Commerce Committee and will next be considered by the entire U.S. House of Representatives.
H.R.1435, introduced by Reps. John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Jay Obernolte (CA-23), Bob Latta (OH-05) and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), would amend federal law to block attempts to eliminate the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines. Further, this legislation would restrict the Environmental Protection Agency from issuing any waivers that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines. The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act was introduced in response to the California Air Resource Board’s decision to effectively ban the sale of new, internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, in an effort to force automakers to cease the development and production of new gas-powered motor vehicles.
“If California bans all gas-powered vehicles, as the California Air Resources Board is attempting to do, our cost of living will increase, blackouts and brownouts will become more frequent, and commuting families in my district will suffer,” said Congressman Obernolte. “Our bill will restrict the EPA from issuing the waiver California needs to execute its proposed ban, and by doing so will ensure all American consumers have choices in their transportation options.”
“California regulators shouldn’t have the power to determine what vehicles are sold to families in Pennsylvania,” said Congressman Joyce. “One state should not be able to set national policy and Americans should not be forced into making purchases they are unable to afford. I’m proud to see the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act pass through the Energy and Commerce Committee and look forward to its passage in the House.”
“The federal government should not be picking winners and losers that determine which kind of cars Americans drive – whether that’s a gas and diesel car or an electric vehicle. Yet, if the EPA grants California’s waiver request to ban internal combustion engine vehicles, Americans across the country will lose the ability to choose the vehicle that works best for them and their families. This is an issue of preserving the rights of the American consumer and allowing free markets to flourish, which is why I’m pleased the Energy and Commerce Committee advanced our bill today to prevent the EPA from granting this radical waiver request. I am now looking forward to seeing this bill clear its next legislative hurdle: a vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Latta.
H.R.1435 will next be considered by the entire body of the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.
