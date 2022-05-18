Kern County Second District supervisor Zack Scrivner is running for re-election against Peter Graff of Tehachapi and Kelly Carden of Rosamond in the June primaries to see which ones will square off in the November general election. On Friday. May 13th, we had a phone interview with Supervisor Scrivner. The following is part one of a two-part interview.
MDN - Right now we're talking to Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner. Thank you for having us on the phone and doing this interview with us. One of the things that I'd like to talk about is the county budget. What's going on inside District 2?
Supervisor Scrivner - So good things are happening as far as district is concerned with budgetary allocations. One thing that I'm excited about is we added a second Code Compliance Officer for District 2 that will allow us to divide the district; which as you know it's very large: it's over 40% of the county land maps, so there's someone from one end to the county to the other. So now we're gonna have one officer that focuses on Eastern Kern and one officer that focuses on the Western Kern portion of my district. So, the dividing line would be somewhere around that area and so you'll have officially the areas of the district from Bakersfield, Fraser Park and Taft will be one officer and then Tehachapi, Rosamond, Mojave and Boron there will be a different compliance officer. We have I believe a lot better response time and be able to manage the workload because District 2 has the most code compliance issues of any other district in the county and I think that just has a lot to do with how large it is. Because the in having a lot of areas is that the reason why? OK, well there I think it really is. Just about the amount of area that you have and then yes, rural areas we were gonna have more problems with illegal dumping in rural areas and that I know, contributes to the need for services and another officer and so I'm pleased with that staffing. We had some very exciting news as far as park improvements that are going to be happening in District 2; nearly $8.7 million in park improvements; and if you look at where those are occurring in eastern communities, we have significant investment in Boron with the splash pad, the community building and also there were looking at it at putting a dog park in and some other improvements to the park and they received a grant of and over $3 million through the state to completely read about it. We have a skate park that were going just put in at Rosamond Park, which is on Glendower as well as refurbishing the community building at that park; and we're spending almost $1,000,000 to redo the swimming pool. That used to be under the jurisdiction of the resident Community Services District and the county took it back when the district and the CSD expressed their inability to keep the pool open and do the needed repairs. And yeah, so that's very exciting to. Also, as you know, a few other improvements that are gonna be happening at the park and we do have some significant things going on the website of my district, but specifically for the communities that, that your paper covers your news and you know we're looking at. Checking the neighborhood of and just adding it up in my head about $6 million in improvements.
MDN - Now the improvements that are allocated, the money that's allocated for the improvements in part; would they include like a section of Boron Community Park for like a dog park?
Supervisor Scrivner - Yeah, there's I think it's the $20,000 expenditure for the dog park. Just to get it put in place and you know it's a playground equipment upgrades. Did you receive the press release; that breaks it all down. Everything that we’re looking to do that and you know, I'm just excited that you know we are going to have the ability after very tough fiscal years to make some significant investment in improving the parks in the second district. And I think it's very important for quality of life as well as academics. Yeah. They convinced the candidates for this. Timing wise was the receipt of the grant from a lobby, which we got word about maybe two years ago and I looked at that; we had in our Anubis program and I had about $3.5 million or so in the reserve for is program. The economic improvements and for restructure, and I decided that it would make a positive impact if we use those dollars to invest in the parks in Boron and Rosamond; and then with the grant and Mojave and the $1,000,000 in general fund that we'd already designated for the whole environment. So. Kern County actually invested for the bronze medal restoration. It came from the general fund and we are and we also have some filers and from the from harbor which is the American Recovery Plan Act that is the COVID-19 stimulus money from the Federal Government and each supervisor received $1,000,000. Through that, and so I was able to program that and well to improve parks; District 2 is going to be getting major improvement. $8.7 million.
MDN - How soon are we supposed to be seeing this; improvements in the district?
Supervisor Scrivner - We expect construction to finish in June 2023 so within one year, we expect others improvements to be completed including the pool. The pool is already out to bid and will be starting on the pool in Rosamond soon for the pool to be open in summer and 2023 and the all the other improvements we're looking at having this done and. Swimming for the whole family in June 2023,
MDN - I can't wait to see the improvements and another topic I wanted to discuss will be. You know that through recent years, Boron has had an increase in crime and a lack of law enforcement. The response time from Mojave to Boron is anywhere depending on the priority of the call, would be anywhere from 30-minutes to two hours. As District 2 Supervisor; help the rural areas of the district to provide more law enforcement coverage.
Supervisor Scrivner – Well, we've been very aggressive in developing strategies and making investments to increase the number of deputies that we have on patrol throughout the county, specifically on areas of concern about the negativity of law enforcement that we have showing the Eastern desert areas. Because of the vast area that the deputies need to come out to, the response times have increased because of those low numbers of deputies certainly lower than myself or of the sheriff would like to see anything that is important. One thing to keep in mind, is that I don't dictate where deputies are deployed. That is solely the jurisdiction and responsibility of Donny Youngblood, our sheriff, and so he and his staff determined where they need officers the most, and that is because he is a separately elected official in Kern County, he is elected by the whole county. The Board of Supervisors does not direct the sheriff, nor do we direct the DA or the Assessor or the Treasurer, Tax collector or the Auditor-Controller. All those are elected officials just like we are. We have raised entry level deputy pay by 48%. We are now almost the highest paid law enforcement county of any, you know, competing agencies that would include Bakersfield Police Department and sheriffs and police departments in neighboring counties, like Fresno, Tulare, Kings County, Ventura, etc. And the other thing that we've done is we have for the last several years; four or five years we've allocated out of our reserves or reserve dollars to hold to two sheriff academies a year. We just graduated about 30 new deputies just about a month ago through our academy, and so we're investing in making sure that we have deputies that are graduating, that can fill our ranks. What has happened with staffing has been the result of couple different things. One is; law enforcement recruitment and retention has become incredibly competitive nationwide. There's actually I would call it, a crisis in, in, in, in recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers throughout the country. A lot of that has to do with the political climate that we've seen. In recent years, nonsense like defund the police and criticism of how police officers do their job; a tendency for folks on the left of the political spectrum to side more with criminals than they do with law enforcement. All those things are what made less people want to go into law enforcement, which means that it becomes much more competitive to hire the law enforcement officers that are out working or are going through the academy, etc. But I think in Kern County we have demonstrated and continued to demonstrate. We support our law enforcement, we value them. You know, once, a long placement officers to be able to do their job and we want criminals that victimize our friends and family to be prosecuted and to be rearrested and prosecuted and so the county I think is a, you know is a great home for law enforcement. And we have been aggressive in our recruitment and lateral transfers from other agencies. We now are offering $25,000 sign-on bonuses for officers from other agencies to transfer to Kern County. We're providing moving expenses now for anyone who does a lateral transfer. We also have $15,000 sign- bonuses for new officers that are going through our academy or any other academy to hire on. And we also raised pay and funding bonuses for our detention deputies and that's important because when we are able to hire detention, deputies our regular deputies that are staffing our jails, get called out into the field and do patrol, which is exactly where we need them to be, right? So, the other issue that Kern County was facing is the fact that DOC (Department of Corrections) in the mid 1990’s; the county went on a huge hiring spree of law enforcement, and now if you fast forward 30 years later; those officers are now reaching their retirement age. And so, we had a large number of officers that have been retiring over the last few years, which is depleting our ranks and we've been challenged with hiring of new officers to replace our existing deputies as fast as their retirement, does that make sense? So, it's not about you. I just, I think the public needs to understand is that the lack of deputies at any given time; it isn't a matter of budget. It's not about how much we're budgeting for the Sheriff's Department, because the sheriff has over 100 funded positions that are vacant right now. Our pay is very competitive. The issue is finding people who want to go into law enforcement and getting them trained and out in the field and retaining them in an environment where unfortunately it's been less attractive to law enforcement. Because of a lot of the media and unfortunately some politicians that have been critical of law enforcement; rather than supporting them as they should be supported. I understand that and so the actual budget that comes from the Sheriff's Department comes from the state. The Board of Supervisors, we allocate the budget but I what I was explaining is that the sheriff's budget has over 100 funded vacancies so meaning he has the money to hire but it's a struggle to find people to fill the position. OK, that's the issue. So, we are budgeting enough money for him; for Sheriff Youngblood to hire. It's a struggle that he and every other law enforcement agency in the country is having in filling those vacancies. It's finding the people that are willing to go through the academy. Yeah, I do the job right; I mean, you know, you see it. I mean, you see this, you find the policeman and you know that the Democrats are pushing and you know what you see when these officers are involved in a shooting you know you have the riots. Even if shooting was justified, it's just, you know, the environment. Unfortunately, in the country right now for law enforcement, is much different than it was in years past. And it's not a good thing. It's a, you know, it’s a mistake for these folks who are spouting out all this anti law enforcement rhetoric and just defend the police nonsense because it's causing people not to want to do the job and that's jeopardizing all of us.
MDN - Yeah, I understand that because there’s a majority of people who know that, you know, when they actually get to know the deputies and talk to the deputies when they come out here; they realize that, you know, they are people just like you and me. The difference between them and us is every time they walk out the door to go into work, they don't know if they're coming home. Right. You know, and we do.
Supervisor Scrivner - How would you know? How do people expect them to feel what they're doing is a dangerous job that, you know, and they're just trying, you know, they're trying to. They're trying to protect the public, yet they hear this, this rhetoric from the, you know, the political left. As you know folks, on the left of the political spectrum that are criticizing them for doing their job, and they're saying they want to defund their department and have less officers on the street. That is very discouraging for police officers; and if you add to that, Proposition 47, which was passed by the voters of California 2014, which reduced the penalties for theft for hard illicit drug possession, you know, now they're misdemeanors, and so someone walks into a Walmart and steals an $800 TV. Now they get a ticket instead of going to jail. Right back out there doing it the next day and they have you know, 50, 60 or 70 tickets for failure to appear. Notice is for these citations they've been given and yet, the officers are arresting and citing them day after day after day. And so that's extremely discouraging as well. And people wonder why we have so many homeless in the community now when you make it legal essentially to do drugs and steal. Then that's what you're going to get.
MDN - Well, that's pretty much like, you know, saying the same thing as saying that the California State voters pretty much tied the lands of law enforcement when they're done. Absolutely. So that that's another thing that's working against them; when it comes to law enforcement in our communities. Our laws like Proposition 47 and it was just a terrible error on the part of California voters to support that. But look at how dishonest that proposition was. It was called the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, and if anything, but it makes our neighborhoods in schools so much more dangerous. You know, these are the kinds of things that are pushed by people like George Soros, who got this District Attorney in Los Angeles elected. And look what that guy is doing. He's essentially made best legal in Los Angeles.
MDN - Yeah, pretty much, you know, another thing that I was against in my personal opinion, I think tied the hands of law enforcement when the California State voters legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
Supervisor Scrivner - Well, that has been presenting a serious problem in communities like Rosamond.; with all of these illegal dispensaries because the sheriff will go in raid those dispensaries, shut them down, and they're back open hours later because the penalties are no longer harsh enough. And so, get this and it's such a lucrative industry that they are willing to get the citation and then just open as soon as the sheriff's leave. And so, we are fighting a losing battle of work. But in discussions with the District Attorney's Office, we've been developing some new strategies to try to deal with the property owners and hold them accountable because we're having a very difficult time with the operators of the dispensaries in this; they just open right back up as soon as they get shut down and the deputies leave the premises.
MDN - Right, I understand that and it's real frustrating because you know getting back to staffing with the sheriff’s department, it's like who's going to want to work for law enforcement anywhere in the country if the state voters tie their hands?
Supervisor Scrivner - So getting back to the staffing issue, you know, why work for a law enforcement agency when you can't enforce the laws? Because the state voters, you know; people feel like they're, you know, they're spinning their wheels they will get frustrated and they will be less inclined to continue on. The voters of Kern County didn't vote yes on that proposition, but unfortunately, we are surrounded by very liberal areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco. You know, to our north and our South and they have more voting strength and so it's those areas that voted. Are these bad public policies for the people of Kern County? But unfortunately, we in Kern County suffer from their bad decisions, right? And it's really, really frustrating, really frustrating.
MDN - Now, a lot of people around here are really upset because of the substation here in Boron was closed several years ago and they were wondering, you know, why can't the Sheriff Department; I believe correct me if I'm wrong; but they have a branch. It’s called the Citizens Service Unit, which is the volunteer unit. They were wondering, why can't they substation, from eight to five or nine to five to take report content.
Supervisor Scrivner - Just to answer your question real quick; on the substation, the you know the issue with the substation is they, you know, they have to have a Sergeant. That is really this is that's a question for Donnie Youngblood. As far as how he deploys his people that this, the substation being closed doesn't mean that you don't have deputies in the area; it just has to do with their ability to have a Sergeant that is assigned specifically to a substation but. having someone that is at a counter that can take reports etc.; that could be something that our new technicians that we hired that are civilians would be able to help with and so that that's something that the sheriff and I will continue to discuss to see if we can provide an opportunity folks to be able to. Come in and make and file reports as they did in the past. OK. And you know that ask that question of Donnie on the 23rd when we see you at the Town Hall and I'll bring that up on the 23rd.
MDN – Thank you Supervisor Scrivner for part one of a two-part interview. Take care.
