DECEDENT’S NAME: Larry Gene Christy Jr

CASE #: C02838-22

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tehachapi, CA

AGE: 25 years

TYPE OF CASE: Death Investigation  

DATE OF INCIDENT: Unknown

TIME OF INCIDENT: Unknown

LOCATION:  Open Desert, approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron, CA

DATE OF DEATH: Found September 11, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 1851 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS: On September 11, 2022 at 1851 hours, Larry Gene Christy Jr was found deceased in the desert, approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.  A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

 

