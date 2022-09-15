DECEDENT’S NAME: Larry Gene Christy Jr
CASE #: C02838-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tehachapi, CA
AGE: 25 years
TYPE OF CASE: Death Investigation
DATE OF INCIDENT: Unknown
TIME OF INCIDENT: Unknown
LOCATION: Open Desert, approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron, CA
DATE OF DEATH: Found September 11, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 1851 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: On September 11, 2022 at 1851 hours, Larry Gene Christy Jr was found deceased in the desert, approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.