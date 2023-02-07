The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Jeanette L. Davidson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and DUI: Excessive Speed.
30-year old Glenn Jenkins was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Parole Hold.
72-year old Roberta R. Poole Crockett was arrested in Fresno County (Coalinga CHP) on Jan. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Roosevelt Toussain was arrested in San Diego County (San Diego County Sheriff) on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of Transport a Controlled Substance; he was arrested again on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
31-year old Taylor J. Wilson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Chase T. Montenegro was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Andre Cummings was arrested on Jan. 18th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
21-year old Da-Jau R. Mcdaughtery was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.