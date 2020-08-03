BAKERSFIELD - Over the past several months, detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit conducted an ongoing undercover operation targeting online child predators. Due to COVID-19, many children are at an increased risk of harm as their lives move increasingly online. Spending more time online can leave children vulnerable to sexual exploitation and grooming by predators looking to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic. Special Victims Unit detectives have remained vigilant, and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators during this time.
Undercover detectives, posing as minor children through various online applications and websites, were contacted and solicited by individuals interested in the sexual exploitation of children. The detectives received numerous correspondence from child predators, who agreed to meet in order to engage in lewd acts with a child. Undercover detectives subsequently arrested the suspects when they arrived at the meeting location, while others were arrested at their homes.
During the operation, detectives arrested 15 suspects, ranging from ages 21 to 54 years old, including two registered sex offenders, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitiation (CDCR) employee, and a California Highway Patrol Officer.
Brian Pardue (51), a California Highway Patrol Officer, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant.
Ricardo Mancillas (54), a civilian CDCR Employee, was arrested when he arrived to meet the detective posing as a minor.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic in the interest of protecting our community's children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children's online activity and use security settings to prevent them from accessing inappropriate websites and online social media platforms. The Kern County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to report anyone attempting to coerce minors into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.
The following is a list of individuals arrested and associated charges during this operation:
5/20/2020
Devon Gary Armstrong (25) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.2(a)(1), Send harmful matter to minor
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
PC 647.6(a), Annoying a minor
6/3/2020
Noah Richard Gause (21) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
6/3/2020
Ricardo Mancillas (54) Bakersfield, CA - CDCR Employee
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
6/15/2020
Jeffrey Chad Perez (30) Lake Isabella, CA
PC 288.2(a)(1), Send harmful matter to minor
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
6/15/2020
Mathew Porcho (35) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.2(a)(1), Send harmful matter to minor
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
6/18/2020
Anthony Charles Morales (27) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
6/18/2020
Gene Allen Brimage (45) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
6/23/2020
Albert Wesley Blankenship (49) Roseburg, Oregon
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
PC 647(b), Prostitution
6/27/2020
Edgar Ubay Mati Jr. (30) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
6/27/2020
Miguel Martinez (29) Bakersfield, CA
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
7/03/2020
Michael Swayne Peterson (26) Arvin, CA
PC 288.2(a)(1), Send harmful matter to minor
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
7/03/2020
Brian Pardue (51) Bakersfield, CA - CHP Officer
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
7/7/2020
Edward Daniel Gonzales (44) Bakersfield, CA - 290 registrant
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(2), Arranging a meeting as sex offender with prior conviction
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
7/8/2020
Donald Lee Self (44) Bakersfield, CA - 290 registrant
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(2), Arranging a meeting as sex offender with prior conviction
PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor
7/17/2020
Everado Viramontes (42) Delano, CA
PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts
PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
