KRAMER JUNCTION – Every year (before and after the COVID-19 pandemic), the Darr family has held a car show and gas bash at the Kramer Antiques store in Kramer Junction. Classic cars, vintage gas pumps, antique road signs, food and other vendors make their way out to the High Desert every year to enjoy the car show (and rekindle old friendships along with making new friends) which is held the Saturday before Memorial Day; and what better way to start the weekend off than with a car show and good fun.
The Darr family started the car show after they lost their son Dennis Darr Jr.; he was a heavy car buff as well as a coach and student at Boron area schools. The Darr family decided to hold the once-a-year bash in order to have a scholarship named after their son given to a Boron High School graduate every year. All the donations and proceeds from the event go towards awarding the scholarship at the Boron High School graduation ceremony.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank the Darr family for inviting us to join you every year for this outstanding event and hopes you continue to please all the car enthusiasts for many years to come.
