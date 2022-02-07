The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old Ivan Aragon was arrested on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Threats of Violence and Attempted Petty Theft.
37-year old Alicia Morphis-Sanchez was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 7th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
51-year old David Hernandez was arrested on Dec. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse.
25-year old Jacob Leighty was arrested on Dec. 9th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
33-year old Laura Hale was arrested on Dec. 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information, Retain Personal ID w/Intent to Defraud and Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information w/Previous Conviction; she was arrested again on Dec. 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information and Retain Possession of Personal ID w/Intent to Defraud.
36-year old John Menser was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old David Noda was arrested on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of Vandalism: less than $400 and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
51-year old Gary Patterson was arrested on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
32-year old Juan Palos was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside DC John Benoit Detention Center) on Dec. 16th on Suspicion of Murder and Inflict Injury on Elder Adult.
26-year old Katrina Drouin was arrested on Dec. 21st on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
34-year old Frank Morris was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Christmas Day (Dec. 25th) on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Vandalism: Paint, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possess Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Burglary: Other.
43-year old Carmela Dames was arrested on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Violation of Probation and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
60-year old Bryan Bryan Lock was arrested in Fresno County (Fresno County Sheriff) on Dec. 29th (released in lieu of $1,500 bail on Dec. 30th) on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.