CALIF. CITY – The weather couldn’t have been any better when The Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City hosted the 2nd annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on the afternoon of Aug. 12th inside the Strata Center at Central Park. The event got underway as 200 children and their families gathered outside the sports center ready for excitement; the event this year was sponsored by the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Dignitaries for the event included Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, council member Jim Creighton and Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey just to name a few.
Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City co-founder Anthony Meyer and his wife Linda were at the ready as the kids and their families filed into the sports center and were greeted by Anthony and all the volunteers with the Safe Haven Kids League.
A job fair and crafts tables were also available for anyone wishing to participate as well as a food box distribution table that gave out food boxes for families in need. We caught up with Anthony during this busy time and expressed our appreciation for all the effort put into giving the kids of Calif. City a chance to get new backpacks and school supplies. This is what Anthony said to us during the event “This year I think we have about 200 kids right now but there may be more coming. We had about 100 kids last year and it seems like every year, it’s gets bigger and bigger; you know.”
We then asked him about council member Jim Creighton and his involvement in the event.
Anthony – What can I say about council member Creighton, he's always supportive. When I was doing wrong, he would tell me and when I was doing right, he would tell me; I really appreciate him, and I appreciate his help with the event; him and the rest of his crew. We got a job fair going here; Calif. City Fire and Edwards Air Force Base Fire is in the house.
We then caught up with council member Creighton and asked him how he got involved with the back-to-school event and here’s what he had to say.
Council member Jim Creighton – Well, me and my wife went to an event and when we came back, we decided to see if Anthony and the Safe Haven Kids League needed our help, and he said yes. This is a wonderful thing for our kids in the community and the community.
This year's event company and organization partnership in the annual event included: The Starbucks, California City team, Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department and Emergency Services, the United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, the Mojave CHP and Explorer programs, Clinica Sierra Vista-Adolescents and Family Services, Golden Queen Mining Company, Terra Gen. Solar Operating Company, Desert Rose Garden Club of California City, Cerro Coso Community College, Rio Tinto US. Borax Mining Company, the Kern County Sheriff's Recruiters, the Kern Family Healthcare Team, Cap K, which is the Head Start program, The California City Adult School Program, the California City Fire Department, the California City Police Department, the Boy Scouts of America Troop #413B-G, and the Girl Scouts of America Troop number 982.
The community of Mojave also held their 2nd annual BBQ and Back to School backpack giveaway at the City Church; the event was hosted by the Mothers of Mojave and took place from 5-7pm in Mojave.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Anthony, his wife Linda, all the volunteers at Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City and everyone who participated in allowing us to come and be a part of this wonderful event for the California City community. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the Mothers of Mojave, the community of Mojave and all the organizations who partnership with the Safe Haven Kids League and Mothers of Mojave in all their efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.