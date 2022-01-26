MOJAVE - After being commander of the Mojave area CHP officer for a number of years, Lt. John Williams has retired. Lt. Williams was honored for his retirement during an emotional ceremony which was held at the Mojave area CHP office on Jan. 14th.
Lt. Williams came to the Mojave area in the early 1990's and took over as commander of the Mojave area CHP where he saw numerous changes. Lt. Williams was involved in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kramer Junction Expressway Project, CHIPS FOR KIDS annual Christmas toy drive and many other community events like Rosamond Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Plane Crazy Saturday, Randsburg Old West Days and Twenty Mule Team Days. He's also seen alot of heartache on the highway while keeping our roads safe.
"Today, we wish a happy retirement to Lieutenant John Williams #15138; with a career spanning over 28 years of service in law enforecement, his retirement is well-deserved and we wish him all the best in his retirement however, the Mojave CHP will not be the same" many of his fellow officers said. Lt. Williams enjoyed being an active part of both Kern and Los Angeles Counties for many years; he invested personally and professionally into the communities in which he served and made those communities very proud. Supervisor Scrivner said, "Congratulations to Lt. Williams, Mojave CHP station Commander on his retirement with 28 years of dedicated serviec to the citizens of Kern County and California".
Lt. Williams was honored for his years of service by Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and many others. "Today, the California Highway Patrol says 'Thank You' for your leadership, dedication to the people of California and the sacrifices you and your family have made over the last 28 years. We hope you enjoy your next adventure in life". an anonymous person said.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate Lt. Williams on his retirement and wish hi all the best in his future; on a more personal note, I would like to say that I enjoyed working with you during good times and bad and consider you a life-long friend: enjoy your retirement and Thank You for your Service.
