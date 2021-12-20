Caltrans to Require ‘Complete Streets’ Features in Planning and Design of All New Projects
Sacramento – Caltrans announced today its new policy for all new transportation projects it funds or oversees to include “complete street” features that provide safe and accessible options for people walking, biking and taking transit. This policy will expand the availability of sustainable transportation options to help meet the state’s climate, health and equity goals.
“California must reduce dependence on driving without sacrificing mobility and accessibility,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “As Caltrans and local transportation agencies prepare for the influx of new federal infrastructure funding, it is important that we provide safe, convenient, sustainable and accessible alternatives to driving to achieve our climate goals while equitably serving all Californians.”
A complete street provides mobility for people of all ages and abilities, particularly those who are walking, biking, using assistive mobility devices, and riding transit. Complete streets offer several benefits, including enhancing safety and creating more sustainable transportation options to decrease dependence on driving and improving public health by encouraging active transportation like walking and biking.
As part of the new policy, Caltrans commits to remove administrative barriers and partner with communities and local agencies to ensure more projects on state and local transportation systems improve the connectivity to pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities, and accessibility to destinations. If not appropriate to the context or community of the project, projects must receive approval from Caltrans before complete streets features are excluded.
