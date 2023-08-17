MOJAVE – Mojave Jr. Sr. High School and Calif. City Middle School was the place to be on the evening of Aug. 4th and Aug. 7th when agencies from across East Kern County gathered to welcome area students back to school. The annual Back to School bash was held at Mojave Jr. Sr. High School and at Calif. City Middle School; both events took place from 5-7pm.
Parents and students got to tour the schools, talk to staff and faculty members and visit several display tables that were set up for information concerning Neighborhood Watch, Crime Prevention, School Safety and much more. The Kern County Sheriff’s Department along with the Mojave area CHP were on hand to answer questions parents had and even showed the younger kids their patrol cars. Each child also received a “sheriff sticker” and “CHP sticker” along with other goodies.
The Mojave Desert News wishes all the students a happy and safe return to school, and we also want to thank the Mojave area CHP, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Mojave Substation, Calif. City Middle School, Mojave Jr. Sr. High School and everyone else who was involved in putting this event together for parents and student.
