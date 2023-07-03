EAST KERN COUNTY – The 4th of July weekend got off to a bad start with 2 fatal accidents happening on the same day within an hour of each other; the incidents occurred on westbound highway 58 only a few miles apart.
Details are still sketchy but according to the Mojave area CHP, the first accident was reported on June 30th at approximately 6:01pm in the vicinity of Calif. City Blvd and westbound highway 58; involving 6-vehicles; 2 semis and 4 passenger vehicles were involved. The driver of a semi loaded with onions was traveling westbound when the accident occurred; the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Emergency personnel from Calif. City, Hall Ambulance, Kern County Fire Stations #17 out of Boron and #14 out of Mojave and Edwards Air Force Base along with Cal Trans crews and Kern County Sheriff/Calif. City Police responded to the scene where multi vehicles were involved; the Kern County Coroner’s Office was notified as well; debris from the wreckage was scattered all over the highway and officials had to close down the westbound side of the highway while crews worked to save the victims. As of this writing, it’s unclear what the cause of the accident is or the condition of the other victims who were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The vehicles involved included a Toyota Highlander, a Kia Optima, a red Volvo Tractor Trailer semi that was hauling a fully loaded 53-foot trailer and 3 other vehicles. Mojave CHP had to call for assistance from the Bakersfield area CHP office to assist with the second accident.
AV Towing, Ten West and several other tow companies were called to the scene to remove the vehicles while Cal Trans crews cleared the debris.
The second accident occurred on westbound highway 58 just east of Broome Road; the accident was reported shortly after 7pm.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, a van was traveling on westbound highway 58 and for some unknown reason, appeared to have rolled over. The vehicle ended up facing the wrong way and traffic was diverted around the scene.
Kern County Fire and ambulance crews out of Tehachapi responded to the scene where the driver was located still inside the vehicle; the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office was also notified of this incident and responded just after 8pm to remove the victim from the vehicle before Castro Towing was called to remove the vehicle from the roadway; Cal Trans crews were also notified and responded to place a “break” for traffic to be diverted around the scene.
The identities of the deceased victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and the CHP is asking anyone with information to contact the Mojave area office.
