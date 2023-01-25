CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Parks Commission held their regular meeting via Zoom inside the Calif. City Council chambers on the evening of Jan. 16th; the meeting began at approximately 6pm. After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adopting the agenda; the meeting got underway.
Under Continued Business – the commissioners discussed the Reed Removal and had an update to the CDBG.
Under Staff Reports – it was announced that Rene Palma was promoted to Maintenance Worker and Jeremiah Elmes was promoted to General Service Worker; Central Park is in desperate need of lifeguards and staff is trying to recruit volunteers to help with the upcoming Tortoise Days Parade and events.
Under Central Park Operations – programming continues to include adult aerobics, a walking club, ABC Learning and a kids art class and are still working on getting approval to have a kiln installed, staff members are currently working on preparing for summer camp and working on recruiting potential lifeguards. “We Got Sports” has shown growth in the local sports arena and have over 100 kids in the program which offers a variety of sports including cheerleading, basketball and flag football; they also said that during the next year, they’ll be adding tackle football, soccer (through partnership with AYSO), volleyball and tennis. R.E.A.C.H continues to run the community garden as well as the local Farmers Market, the Arts Commission has been offering “Paint n Sips” on the 3rd Saturday of every month and will hopefully be partnering with the Parks Dept. to bring a Drama Club for kids that are interested.
Under Special Projects – the commission discussed the beautification of Central Park.
Under Upcoming Event - the commission announced that Safe Haven is holding a “Share the Love" event on February 4th at the Balsitis and continued discussing plans for the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Tortoise Days.
Under Commission Agenda – commission members were able to present announcements and items that came to their attention, the Brown Act forbids the commission to take any action at this time; instead, a commissioner may request the City Clerk to calendar an item for consideration at a future meeting or refer the item to staff.
After all the business was taken care of; the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.