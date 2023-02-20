BORON - Residents of Boron can now breathe the sigh of relief; the Boron Community Services District has issued a Safe Water Notice that will allow them to safely drink and cook with the tap water coming out of their faucets.
According to the Safe Water Notice dated February 17th; on December 23, 2022, the residents within the Boron Community Service District were notified to use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes and Do Not Drink Notice was issued due to the planned shutdown to make repairs to the Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency (AVEK) from January 17th to January 27th. According to the district, their Well-15 water tank was put in service. the work on the AVEK system was done. The work on the system was completed and AVEK water resumed through the lines to the community on January 27th.
On February 13th after flushing the distribution system with water supplied by AVEK, 5 arsenic level samples were collected from the distribution system and the results from the five samples ranged from 4.9 to 7.5ug/L which were below the arsenic level State requirements of MCL 10 ug/L.
“Based on the follow up actions taken by the Boron Community Services District, and results from the distribution system, Boron Community Services District in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water has determined that your tap water is now considered safe to drink” according to the notice given to residents.
The Boron Community Services District wishes to thank everyone for complying with the Do Not Drink notice and hopes that the water continues to be safe for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.