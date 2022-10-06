CALIFORNIA CITY — The Parks and Recreation Commission will take a look at what is required to restore the bridge and waterfall at Central Park’s Scout Island, that have fallen into disrepair over the years.
Council member Kelly Kulikoff lead the discussion during a council meeting Sept. 27, suggesting the city look for opportunities to keep the city’s attractions and community landmarks up to standard.
He called the infrastructure’s current state a “blight on the community.”
“It’s been in Cal City’s history for a long time, just a part of California City,” Kulikoff said.
The 40-foot waterfall was once featured prominently in advertisements for tourism to Cal City. The area can still be accessed by the public and has been subjected to some damage and vandalism.
Scout Island still serves as a meeting place for scouts.
Scout leaders were present at the council meeting, and expressed concerns about the safety of the surrounding land and features that cannot be used.
Council member Jim Creighton said the extent of the damage and repairs needs to be looked at more closely. To his understanding, the bridge had been condemned and the water pumps on the waterfall need extensive repairs.
Council member Karen Macedonio suggested the council take more prominent actions to get the ball rolling on projects.
“These things die down because we keep trying to delegate. A lot of this is just talk, we need more action items so if we want things to be fixed,” Macedonio said.
Kulikoff agreed the parks commission had not acted on other items in the past, but said this would be a good starting point.
Parks Coordinator Theresa Oaks said the commission was already planning to look at the bridge and waterfall starting next month. The discussion will become apart of the commission’s five-year plan.
“It’s going to need more than just good ideas and well wishes to get it fixed,” Oaks said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin supported having the parks commission lead the discussion on what would happen next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.