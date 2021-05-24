BORON – Fundraising efforts continue for the restoration of the Boron Community Swimming Pool as students from the local junior/senior high school got together and raised over $2,000 to help with the restoration of the nearly 50-year old swimming pool.
As we reported on April 22nd, the Boron community swimming pool is in dire need of repair; concrete broken, water lines need replacing, drainage systems are outdated and rebar showing through concrete at the bottom of the pool. Jerry Gallegos and Mitchell Nakaahiki along with the Better Boron group members got together and with the help of Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium and other members of the community went to Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner who turned the project over to his Field Representative Laura Lynne Wyatt; over the course of a month, $41,000 of the $65,000 has been raised but more is needed; Rio Tinto plans to “match” any and all funds raised for the restoration of the pool.
On Friday, May 21st we had a sit-down interview with Boron Jr. Sr. High School principal David Wiggs and he told us he challenged the students at the school and if the students raised certain amounts that he would “shave his goatee if they raised $500, shave his goatee and moustache if they raised $1,000 and shave his goatee, moustache and head if they raised $1,500; the students raised just over $2,200 of which $600 was raised by the 7th grade class according to Bella Job who is the 7th grade Class President at the school. So, on Friday, May 14th, Mr. Wiggs received his “new hairdo” courtesy of the students at Boron Jr. Sr. High School on the quad area just outside the office. The fundraising competition was held by all the classes at the school with the 7th grade class coming out the winner. “ I really didn’t think they (the students) would raise the amount that they did so when they finally tallied the total, I kept my end of the deal and went through with it” Mr. Wiggs said. Miss Job told us that because the 7th grade class won the competition, they will be treated with a “pizza party”.
On Thursday, May 20th we sat down with Marybeth Garrison who is the Community Affairs Manager at Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium and Jerry Gallegos who is one of the ranking Better Boron group members to discuss the continued efforts for revitalizing the community swimming pool; we started first with Mr. Gallegos who told us, “If you have a project going on in the community and want to donate to the pool, go for it, we’re all I this together; this is a community project I welcome anyone and anything that’s going to happen. I got a call from a young girl who is selling cooking stuff and she wants to donate some of the profits to the pool. We have a committee and also Marybeth; we got so many people volunteering and we couldn’t go it on our own”. Mr. Gallegos went on to say we are now up to $41,000 and we’re getting to the $65,000 and the community has really come together ; we’ve been in contact with the pool people, a lot of computer work; it’s a big project, bigger than I ever thought. When it’s done, we’ll have a beautiful pool for the kids in the community, all the adults and uh we’re working hard you know. I want to thank the Mojave Desert News themselves; I talked with someone who told me that they read the paper and saw that Boron was trying to restore the pool; the gentleman bought $50 worth of raffle tickets for the TV giveaway and other people have bought tickets who read the paper and so it was a good write up; wonderful write up and we’re just keeping on with it until we reach the goal or what we can just keep on going with it. I just want to say Thank You to everybody. We’re still selling raffle tickets for a 55 inch TV that was donated by an electronics company out of North Hollywood; Ken Cordova who is alumni to Boron High School donated the TV to give away”.
When we asked Mr. Gallegos about when the pool will be open he told us that they couldn’t answer that question right now because “they have 61 pictures of the pool, they have video, they have measurements and it’s just one step at a time; how much it’s going to cost, cleaning, etc. I can’t give you a time frame but it’s going to get done; the money that we have, hopefully it will done soon”.
We then talked with Mrs. Garrison who said, “They have given me the ability to help with the fundraisers and this is a great tangible way for us to donate to the cause. In addition to my time and my energy; we are going to match every donation that comes in, to replace old systems and just update everything and make this good for the community; our goal is to support the community in spirit and to get the community to help themselves. I got a call from the supervisor (Mr. Scrivner) and he said Marybeth, the community needs help with the pool in the community; I went to the school then went back to my manager and told them about what’s going on and what is needed. The mine guys have bought raffle tickets and really supported this project; we have a clean up day planned and I have gathered the troops together to get this done. The visitors center hasn’t donated due to the COVID-19 closure but we have a dozen grant applications to go through. Some of the donations come from all over. As far as getting the kids involved, Muroc Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes contacted me and asked how can the school get involved and I told him we’ll come up with something. We then made contact with David Wiggs who is the principal at Boron Jr. Sr. High School and he came up with the idea of “shaving his locks” if the students raised a certain amount for the pool. It takes encouragement, it takes dedication and it takes faith to get this done and so I believe that we’re going to have this happen and we’re going to have a brand new pool come summer of 2022; that is our goal and I hope to have a bar-be-que and we’re going to celebrate it because this will be a job well done”. Mrs. Garrison also said that she doesn’t know when the pool restoration will begin but is looking forward to it and the end results.
Stay with us for more updates to the restorations on the Boron Community Swimming Pool; anyone wishing to donate or volunteer should contact Mrs. Garrison at Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium, Mr. Gallegos or Mr. Nakaahiki at the 20 Mule Team Museum.
