The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
5th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20400 block of Brian Way.
7th – Unauthorized Use of Personal Identification: Obtain Credit, 20400 block of Brian Way and Violation of Domestic Violence Order, 22700 block of Camp Drive.
11th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21500 block of Brook Drive.
15th – Forgery: False Checks/Records/Etc, 21800 block of Brook Drive and Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 21200 block of Madre Street.
18th – Unauthorized Use of Personal Identification: Obtain Credit, 20400 block of Brian Way.
21st – Battery, 22300 block of Milky Way.
22nd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
23rd – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 22700 block of Camp Drive, Burglary from Vehicle, 23000 block of Monroe Lane, Burglary from Vehicle, 22900 block of Monroe Lane, Elder/Dependent Adult Cruelty, 23000 block of Tulip Street and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 20400 block of Brian Way.
24th – Vehicle Theft, 21200 block of Madre Street.
26th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
28th – Assist other Department, 1600 block of E. Tehachapi Blvd and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 22100 block of Copper Drive.
