CALIF. CITY – A Special meeting was held on March 1st inside the city council chamber regarding a city employee grievance hearing pertaining to the approval of the new city Manager Inge Elmes. The meeting was called to order at 10am and after the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda, mayor Pro-Tem Smith called for public comments before adjourning to Closed Session.
Under Public Comments – Mr. Shawn Bradley questioned the council about whether they had an accurate quorum of members to decide on the item on the agenda and if this meeting would add extra expenses to the city. Mr. Bradley; So, quick question; with Council member Kulikoff and Mayor Kulikoff not participating; are the three of you going to be deciding on your own or is this something that can be tabled and is this special meeting an extra expense to the city? Mayor Pro-Tem Smith - I'm not aware of Councilman Kulikoff's availability and the mayor was unable to be here today. So, we have a quorum and with the quorum we will be making whatever decision, if necessary.
The mayor pro-tem then asked for any more public comment (which there were none) and council convened into Closed Session at 10:05am. The council reconvened to Open Session at approximately 1;25pm; Mayor Pro-Tem Smith - We are in the process of deliberating in this grievance case and there’s nothing more to report, Thank you. The special meeting was adjourned at approximately 1:30pm.
Another special meeting of the Calif. City Council concerning the 2022/2023 city budget was held on the afternoon of March 2nd inside the council chambers of city hall. The meeting was called to order at approximately 4:30pm then after the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda; the meeting got underway.
Mayor Kulikoff - I'm requesting to participate remotely under just cause, within the meaning of AB2449 for a childcare need. I'm in the room with the child and I requested mayor Pro Tem Smith to chair this meeting because I'm on zoom and it keeps cutting out. The mayor was informed that he needed to stay on zoom for the meeting then after the Pledge, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting got underway.
Council member Creighton – May I say something first; since we have a new Acting City Manager, I think it'd be beneficial to give her a chance to review the budget and possibly get an opportunity to check it out and everything and it might better to trail this until the next meeting on the 14th if we have consensus on doing that. Council member Macedonio - We've been dealing with this for 3/4 of this fiscal year and it’s time we do something with it and move on to the next fiscal year. We only have four months left; the 2324 must be in place by June 30th. We're also facing the special tax and the special tax, there is no general election, I believe, between now and the time, which means however many times it takes to pass it, if that's what this Council decides, we're going to be putting the bill for it ourselves with a special election so we really need, particularly based on the staff report, to approve this and move on and get into the 2324 budget by the next meeting; that's where the new city manager will have to take over. Mayor Kulikoff - I think we're already here for the budget meeting, so we might as well go through the budget and if it looks like we're ready to pass it, I mean we could always take a vote at the end, but we're already here, so we might as well talk about it and see if it's ready to go. I don't know if we'd be doing our acting city manager any favors when she takes responsibility by at least not discussing this and seeing how far we can go with this tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.