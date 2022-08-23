BAKERSFIELD — A man accused of shooting at police and setting off explosives inside a California City home has been found incompetent to stand trial, and will be placed in a state hospital.
Two psychiatrists filed reports for Shane Weber, 29, saying his is not competent, which means he does not understand the proceedings against him and cannot assist his attorney in preparing a defense.
Criminal proceedings against Weber will remain suspended until Sept. 7, where a judge and attorneys will discuss treatment and placement.
Weber remains in jail, without bail.
According to court documents, Weber’s mother went to the Cal City Police Department in January 2019 with concerns her son was suicidal, and armed.
When police approached him, Weber admitted to having explosives, and threatened to set them off if he was not left alone.
Just before midnight, Weber opened fire on police and small explosions were seen inside the home, documents said.
No officers were hurt. Weber was arrested the next morning while trying to escape. In a search of his home, police found homemade explosives, spent shell casings and ammunition.
Weber was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault with a gun on a peace officer and possession of an explosive device.
