California City is taking precautionary measures to limit the exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of the community.
Per the recommendation by the CDC and the Governor's declared state of emergency, the City of California City is notifying the public of the following measures:
·All California City related activities, sponsored events and gatherings are suspended until further notice (this includes the Senior Center, the Strata Center, the Arts and Community Center, and all gatherings or meetings at City Hall).
·The upcoming scheduled circus show has been cancelled.
·We recommend that private entities limit their gatherings and take social isolation precautions.
·The Central Park outdoor area will remain open per regular business hours and staff will continue to work with precautionary measure until further notice.
The senior citizens meals and food bank will still be available for pick up outside and directly from the delivery trucks. In addition, the “Meals on Wheels” program will still be delivering as normal, if not more.
To stay updated with the latest information and health safety education please visit the links below.
