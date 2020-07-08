BAKERSFIELD -- The Kern County Department of Airports announces the restoration of air service via Meadows Field Airport. American Airlines restarted four daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix (two each) this week.
This recovery comes following the lost service due to the novel coronavirus in April. Both United Airlines and American Airlines cut back on their services in April as COVID-19 started to rapidly spread throughout California and the rest of the nation.
American made firm a commitment also to add an additional third daily flight to PHX starting August 20. That will be a total of three daily flights to PHX. The restored service between Dallas Fort Worth, Phoenix, and Meadows Field will increase the seating capacity by 80,000 seats annually for the benefit of Kern County residents.
American Airlines also announced their introduction of Embraer 175 regional jet aircraft to the market on flights to DFW.
“There is a noticeable increase in passengers in the Terminal”, stated Airport Director Mark Witsoe. “People appear to be excited to travel again and everyone is respecting each other’s health with a suitable face covering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.