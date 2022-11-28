The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, will complete the second leg of their winter training at Mojave Air & Space Port, Mojave, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 4, 2023, in preparation for the upcoming airshow season. This will immediately follow their training in Spaceport America, NM, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 21, 2023.
This is the team’s first time at Spaceport Mojave and just the second consecutive year they will be executing winter training outside of their home station at Nellis AFB, NV. With nearly 70 performances this coming season across the U.S. and Canada, deployed training opportunities allow the team to simulate and troubleshoot flying over different terrains and execute operations and maintenance from the ground, similar to what they experience during a typical airshow.
“Execution starts with training,” Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Commander and Leader of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, said. “This team represents a beacon of excellence and our pursuitof that is unrelenting. These practice reps will allow us to smooth out our rough edges so that we can give the very best of the Air Force each and every time we perform. We’re grateful to Spaceport Mojave and Spaceport America for providing venues where we can practice privately and frequently to hone our skills to ultimately bring the pride, precision, and excellence of America’s military to the world.”
“We are excited to welcome the Thunderbirds to the Airport. The Mojave’s mission, facilities, and location make it a perfect fit for the Thunderbirds” Tim Reid, Acting General Manager/CEO of Mojave Air & Space Port. “This is an opportunity for the community to benefit both economically, but more importantly to inspire future generations, and we are excited to host the team.”
The Thunderbirds feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft. Assigned to Air Combat Command, the squadron is composed of 12 officers and more than 130 enlisted personnel serving in nearly 30 Air Force job specialties. They have a rigorous schedule, performing hour-long demonstrations across the world nearly 30 weekends between March and November. The team’s first public performance takes place February 19, 2023, when they will perform a flyover at the beginning of the DAYTONA 500.
Since the unit’s inception in 1953, more than 400 million people in all 50 states and more than 60 countries have witnessed the distinctive red, white, and blue jets in thousands of official aerial demonstrations.
About the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
The official mission of the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron is to plan and present precision aerial maneuvers to exhibit the capabilities of modern, high performance aircraft and demonstrate the high degree of professional skill required to operate those aircraft. The missions, objectives, and goals of the Thunderbirds can be summarized into one word: ambassadors. The team is a group of traveling spokespersons for the Air Force, demonstrating a clear example of America’s air power. Performing at public venues tells the Air Force story, often to people in communities that have little interaction with America’s military.
