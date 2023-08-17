ROSAMOND - The Rosamond Community Services District board of directors held their first meeting of August inside the boardroom at the district office on the evening of August 9th; the meeting began shortly after 6:00 PM.
After President Byron Glennan called the meeting to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call (directors Stewart and Wallis were absent), the meeting began.
Under Approval of the Agenda – the directors voted to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Voluntary Public Rollcall via Teleconference – John Joyce with the Rosamond News and Natalie Willis from HydroStore.
Under Closed Session Items – the board met in closed session to discuss: CS1; Conference w/Labor Negotiators concerning American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local #1902.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session – no reportable action was taken.
Under Presentations - former General Manager Steve Perez was recognized for his years of public service, including time with the RCSD, the Kern County Sheriff's Department and the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Presentations were made by representatives from California State legislator members Shannon Grove and Tom Lackey's offices, County Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s office and the Rosamond Community Services District.
Director Washington praised Mr. Perez 's outstanding leadership in community service. The former employee expressed appreciation for Mr. Torrez's mentoring and willingness to care for and help individuals in his charge. the president Glennan also praised Mr. Perez's service to Rosamond and his leadership and encouraged all in attendance to cherish the moments they have with those around them. Mr. Perez expressed appreciation for the opportunity to come home to his community when given the chance to work with RCSD. He also spoke with fondness of working for and with the community of Rosamond including those who opposed decisions that were made during his tenure, P2; Water Reclamation Plan Project Update presented by Ryan Becker, Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator, no update given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar - a motion and a second to review check/voucher register dated July 18th through July 31st, direct deposits dated July 19th and payroll checks dated July 19th; motion passed.
Under Minutes - a motion and second were heard to approve the regular board meeting minutes from July 26th and the Sewer committee meeting minutes from July 31st. Motion passed.
Under Unfinished Business – UB1; A motion and Second order to approve resolution #2023-12, Amending Ordinance #92-6 Establishing policy for water and fuel connection for accessory dwelling units and Associated Charges. This item was originally discussed at the June 26th regular board meeting and since then the RCSD has received additional comments about the resolution. The staff recommended an additional postponement until the August 23rd meeting so the comments could be taken into consideration before a final decision is made. Item postponed unanimously.
Under Director Reports - resident vibrant glennon stated that he attended the conference with over 4000 workers and has developed a new appreciation for the RCSD employees especially those working out in the field
Under General Manager Update presented by General Manager Kim Domingo - western the mango stated that the RCSD held in quarterly staff meeting where four employees were recognized for their 15 years of service with the district
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm - the directors were reminded that the new rates have been in effect since June 1st per the schedule in the approved five-year rate study. The blood drive was a success with 24 donors attending. The Red Cross was also led to return for another blood drive in October.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by John Houghton - a written report was presented to the board.
After all the business was concluded; the meeting was adjourned.
