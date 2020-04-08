KCSO to release certain low-level offenders; looking to fill temporary dept. vacancies with employees from Taft Correctional Facility
By QUINN WILSON
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced that 10 employees within the sheriff’s department and two inmates in the county jails have tested positive for COVID-19.
“None of (the employees that tested positive) have had to be hospitalized,” Youngblood said in a video update Tuesday morning. “All of these employees so far are doing well, some (have gone) back to work after having the virus.”
Youngblood said that several COVID-19 tests within KCSO are pending and that the number of positive cases will likely change.
The two inmates who tested positive have been isolated and have medical attention available to them, Youngblood said.
The sheriff’s office employs about 1,131 employees and there are currently about 1,572 inmates in the county’s jail facilities, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Angela Monroe.
Youngblood also announced that, after meeting with the Kern County Judicial Council, KCSO will be releasing certain low-level misdemeanor and felony offenders. KCSO is working with the Kern County District Attorney’s office to determine which inmates will be released.
“That number should be relatively small,” Youngblood said.
The judicial council has set bail at $0 for specific crimes while “a very long list” will remain unchanged, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The new rules regarding bail are required to be implemented by April 13.
“The rules of court are mandatory, so, KCSO, (the district attorney’s office) and the superior court are required to comply with their terms,” Kinzel said. “We are working with KCSO to ensure that the proper inmates receive the mandatory bail adjustments.”
The sheriff’s department is also hiring temporary employees in hopes of filling 100 vacancies at KCSO’s detention centers, Youngblood said. He clarified that the hiring of temporary workers was not in response to the positive COVID-19 cases; rather, it is related to the expected closure of the Taft Correctional Facility.
More than 300 people are expected to lose their jobs with the closure, which was recently announced as April 30. The private prison housing federal inmates first announced it would shut down last fall, but pushed back the date of final closure for months as efforts to save the facility continued.
The open positions for sheriff’s detention officers and deputies have limited terms up to nine months, according to the Kern County Administrative Office. Youngblood said he hopes the positions can be transitioned into permanent ones moving forward.
“This is temporary now because once they’re hired, we can go through the rest of the process (to make them permanent),” Youngblood said. “This is kind of unique because we’re down so many people (in our detention centers) and with the Taft prison closing, we’re trying to recruit some of those workers.”
