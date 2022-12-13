The Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk certified the results of the November 8, 2022 General Election on December 8, 2022. On December 9, 2022 the office determined that 10 unopened and previously uncounted vote-by-mail ballots that had been discovered after certification were eligible to be counted.
On December 12, 2022, the Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk, Mary B. Bedard, petitioned the Kern County Superior Court for an extension to the deadline for certification to allow these ballots to be included as a supplement to the certification of the results.
The Auditor-Controller-County Clerk has conducted an analysis of the ballots contained in this group. There are no contests in which the final result will be altered by the inclusion of these ballots. All contests were decided by margins larger than the outstanding number of ballots to be counted. Five of the ballots did include the 16th Senate District race.
The Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s office remains dedicated to counting every eligible vote cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election.
By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA
Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
Kern County
