CALIFORNIA CITY – For the sixth year in a row, California City did not have a finalized budget in place by the start of the new fiscal year.
During the June 27 city council meeting, council members agreed to continue using the 2022-23 fiscal year budget until staff members had the time necessary to finalize a new one for 2023-24.
According to state law, the city must pass a budget prior to the start of each fiscal year which began on July 1.
Council members voted to continue using the previous budget until Sept. 30 with a 25 percent cap on expenses which is equivalent to three months of the fiscal year. The only exceptions to exceed the 25 percent spending cap would be for any expenses paid annually, such as insurance premiums, or for other non-monthly expenses.
Although the budget is anticipated to be finalized by the end of August, city staff requested an additional month to ensure they had adequate time to draft a new one.
During this extended period, staff members will have the opportunity to take an in-depth look at the proposed budget. After a draft is completed, each department head will then be required to present it to the council.
Initially, Council member Jim Creighton proposed to extend the budget on a monthly basis only, to be capped at one-twelfth instead of 25 percent.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith responded by saying he didn’t feel giving the staff 30 days to complete a new budget would be fair.
One council member, Karen Macedonio, cast the lone dissenting vote on the extension, and stated she was also in favor of giving the staff only one month to complete a new budget and should be given the authority for emergency spending only to cover salaries, benefits and utility expenses. All other spending should be approved first by the council, she said.
Furthermore, Macedonio said that it would be financially irresponsible to extend the deadline for a new budget beyond the 30 days based on the budget report for May which showed incoming revenue was not adequate to cover that month’s expenses.
Finance Manager Kenny Cooper responded to Macedonio by saying the May report did not offer a complete revenue picture as portions of property tax revenues were not received until the following month in June.
Smith concluded by stating that should the city staff be expected to complete the new budget in a shorter period of time would put undue pressure on them and leave room for mistakes.
Although the city did not have a finalized budget in place for the start of the fiscal year, giving the staff three additional months to complete one is still an improvement over the last fiscal year which took the staff eight months to complete and was not approved until March of this year.
