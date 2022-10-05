Director Ben Stewart was absent from the meeting. All unanimous votes were 4-0

Voluntary Public Rollcall:

John Joyce of the Rosamond News

Public Comments:

None

Reportable Action from Closed Session:

None

Consent Calendar:

CC 1. Approve Check/Voucher Register from 09/06/2022 through 09/19/2022

CC 2. Approve Cash Balances – July 2022 Report

CC 3. Approve Cash Balances – August 2022 Report

CC 4. Accept the 2021-2022 Audit

Approved unanimously

Minutes:

M 1. Approve September 14, 2022, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

M 2. Approve September 15, 2022, Special Board Meeting Minutes

M 3. Approve September 15, 2022, Engineering Committee Meeting Minutes

M 4. Approve September 15, 2022, Sewer Committee Meeting Minutes

M 5. Approve September 16, 2022, Government Relations Committee Meeting

Minutes.

Approved unanimously

New Business:

NB 1. Authorize staff to move forward and contract with Fischer Compliance LLC

to prepare a comprehensive Sewer System Management Plan (SSMP) at a cost of

$48,450. Action item pending report and recommendations by the Engineering

Committee and the Sewer Committee.

General Manager Steve Perez explained that this project is needed to develop SSMP.

This complete plan will meet or exceed state water board requirements. The contractor

will audit RCSD’s current sewer plan and provide recommendations and training on

deficiencies. The contract included five mandatory tasks and five optional tasks.

This item was not included in the RCSD budget as it was not anticipated but is needed

for compliance. Sewer systems that are out of compliance can accrue fines upwards of

several million dollars. This contract will help ensure that all aspects of the RCSD sewer

system comply entirely with all regulations.

Engineering Committee

Director Greg Wood encouraged this outside audit to ensure everything is in order.

RCSD’s sewer is a vital infrastructure and utility for our community and is heavily

regulated on many levels. The SSMP documents how the sewer system should be

maintained, how records should be kept, and emergency procedures. RCSD must

maintain our sewer system the best way we can. Director Wood has seen audit

questions first-hand, and they are complex. This contract is vital to safeguard RCSD and

our customers.

Director Byron Glennan explained that this is important that RCSD runs the sewer and

RWRP well because if the RWRP is not successful, RCSD will lose approximately 1,000

acre-feet of groundwater pumping credits.

Sewer Committee comments:

Director Ben Stewart described this contract as a way to get the answers to the test.

Fischer, the contractor, was a sewer inspector for more than 15 years and is now lending

his experience and expertise by consulting.

The staff recommendation is to approve all tasks for the total quoted amount.

Approved unanimously

Presentations:

PR 1. Water Reclamation Plant Project Update.

Plant startup continues to go very well. Issues that are popping up are small and

anticipated adjustments needed to establish and maintain the complex biological

system. The plant is now at the level needed to begin de-nitrification, the final process

required before the RWRP can begin percolating water back into the aquifer. The RWRP

team is working hard and getting things accomplished efficiently and effectively.

The RWRP staff will also be able to monitor and adjust the control systems from home,

helping maintain the delicate biological balance needed for excellent plant health and

efficiency.

Director Reports

Alfred Wallis has had several people associated with the high school come to him

concerned about the high arsenic content of the high school’s water. Unfortunately, the

high school is not serviced by RCSD, and the state is hampering the transfer of their

water service to RCSD. RCSD is ready and willing to provide water to the high school

once the bureaucratic hurdles are overcome.

Greg Wood attended the AVEK meeting last night, where it was reported that water

availability from the state is getting bleaker. The state is now talking about

ever-decreasing water reliability. RCSD helped build the first local water bank and

negotiated water rights that will provide for our community’s water needs today,

tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future, despite the adjudication, droughts, and state

supply issues.

General Manager Update:

The California Special Districts Association has asked RCSD to participate in a video

tour to spotlight the RWRP. General Manager Perez has participated in several speaking

engagements on this topic, including at the CSAD annual conf in August. His

presentations have been well received, with excellent feedback from listeners. RCSD

was chosen to participate in this video project because RCSD acts with the wisdom and

experience of a large district despite being small. RCSD has stepped up, found ways to

conserve water locally, and developed innovative solutions to provide water to our

customers and help heal the local water basin. CSDA will film the video on-site at the

RWRP on October 11th. The video will then be presented to the state legislature and

water organizations in December. RCSD is one of only three locations being highlighted

in the video tour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.