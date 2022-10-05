Director Ben Stewart was absent from the meeting. All unanimous votes were 4-0
Voluntary Public Rollcall:
John Joyce of the Rosamond News
Public Comments:
None
Reportable Action from Closed Session:
None
Consent Calendar:
CC 1. Approve Check/Voucher Register from 09/06/2022 through 09/19/2022
CC 2. Approve Cash Balances – July 2022 Report
CC 3. Approve Cash Balances – August 2022 Report
CC 4. Accept the 2021-2022 Audit
Approved unanimously
Minutes:
M 1. Approve September 14, 2022, Regular Board Meeting Minutes
M 2. Approve September 15, 2022, Special Board Meeting Minutes
M 3. Approve September 15, 2022, Engineering Committee Meeting Minutes
M 4. Approve September 15, 2022, Sewer Committee Meeting Minutes
M 5. Approve September 16, 2022, Government Relations Committee Meeting
Minutes.
Approved unanimously
New Business:
NB 1. Authorize staff to move forward and contract with Fischer Compliance LLC
to prepare a comprehensive Sewer System Management Plan (SSMP) at a cost of
$48,450. Action item pending report and recommendations by the Engineering
Committee and the Sewer Committee.
General Manager Steve Perez explained that this project is needed to develop SSMP.
This complete plan will meet or exceed state water board requirements. The contractor
will audit RCSD’s current sewer plan and provide recommendations and training on
deficiencies. The contract included five mandatory tasks and five optional tasks.
This item was not included in the RCSD budget as it was not anticipated but is needed
for compliance. Sewer systems that are out of compliance can accrue fines upwards of
several million dollars. This contract will help ensure that all aspects of the RCSD sewer
system comply entirely with all regulations.
Engineering Committee
Director Greg Wood encouraged this outside audit to ensure everything is in order.
RCSD’s sewer is a vital infrastructure and utility for our community and is heavily
regulated on many levels. The SSMP documents how the sewer system should be
maintained, how records should be kept, and emergency procedures. RCSD must
maintain our sewer system the best way we can. Director Wood has seen audit
questions first-hand, and they are complex. This contract is vital to safeguard RCSD and
our customers.
Director Byron Glennan explained that this is important that RCSD runs the sewer and
RWRP well because if the RWRP is not successful, RCSD will lose approximately 1,000
acre-feet of groundwater pumping credits.
Sewer Committee comments:
Director Ben Stewart described this contract as a way to get the answers to the test.
Fischer, the contractor, was a sewer inspector for more than 15 years and is now lending
his experience and expertise by consulting.
The staff recommendation is to approve all tasks for the total quoted amount.
Approved unanimously
Presentations:
PR 1. Water Reclamation Plant Project Update.
Plant startup continues to go very well. Issues that are popping up are small and
anticipated adjustments needed to establish and maintain the complex biological
system. The plant is now at the level needed to begin de-nitrification, the final process
required before the RWRP can begin percolating water back into the aquifer. The RWRP
team is working hard and getting things accomplished efficiently and effectively.
The RWRP staff will also be able to monitor and adjust the control systems from home,
helping maintain the delicate biological balance needed for excellent plant health and
efficiency.
Director Reports
Alfred Wallis has had several people associated with the high school come to him
concerned about the high arsenic content of the high school’s water. Unfortunately, the
high school is not serviced by RCSD, and the state is hampering the transfer of their
water service to RCSD. RCSD is ready and willing to provide water to the high school
once the bureaucratic hurdles are overcome.
Greg Wood attended the AVEK meeting last night, where it was reported that water
availability from the state is getting bleaker. The state is now talking about
ever-decreasing water reliability. RCSD helped build the first local water bank and
negotiated water rights that will provide for our community’s water needs today,
tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future, despite the adjudication, droughts, and state
supply issues.
General Manager Update:
The California Special Districts Association has asked RCSD to participate in a video
tour to spotlight the RWRP. General Manager Perez has participated in several speaking
engagements on this topic, including at the CSAD annual conf in August. His
presentations have been well received, with excellent feedback from listeners. RCSD
was chosen to participate in this video project because RCSD acts with the wisdom and
experience of a large district despite being small. RCSD has stepped up, found ways to
conserve water locally, and developed innovative solutions to provide water to our
customers and help heal the local water basin. CSDA will film the video on-site at the
RWRP on October 11th. The video will then be presented to the state legislature and
water organizations in December. RCSD is one of only three locations being highlighted
in the video tour.
