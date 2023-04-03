CALIF. CITY – A Calif. City Council member was censured during the March 28th meeting over accusations of texting at a closed session of the city council. Calif. City Council member Karen Macedonio was censured after the council voted 3-1 in favor of the censure; Council member Jim Creighton was the only council member to vote no on the issue.
According to the March 28th city council meeting under New Business, it was revealed Macedonio texted former Interim City Manager Dr. Jim Hart following a closed session meeting in which a potential contract with him was discussed. The censure is a formal reprimand and carries no fines or suspension. “You are accusing me of texting during a closed session on Jan, 24th? There is no evidence that happened because it didn't” Karen Macedonio said during the meeting.
The censure charges stem from the closed session meeting held by the Council on Jan. 24th and according to City Attorney Victor Ponto, “the charges were that Macedonio texted an interested third party during the closed session; providing information regarding the Council's opinions and deliberations”.
When answering to the charges against her, Macedonio provided a printout of the text messages in question; making the point that they were made very early in the morning after the closed session and not during the meeting as charged.
Calif. City Attorney Victor Ponto said that the issue was that the texts disclosed what was discussed during the closed session meeting and according to Macedonio's print out of the texts in question, she wrote them shortly before 1am on Jan 25th. “I have no words, but I’m sending thoughts of support and strength to you, and I apologize for the behavior of our officials” someone commented.
The closed session topic in question was on the agenda dated Jan. 24th as a discussion item regarding the appointment of a city manager with Dr. Jim Hart listed as the employee involved in the negotiations. In a 3-2 vote rejecting the proposed city manager contract with Hart, it was also made public immediately after the council reconvened into the open session meeting. As a retired public employee, Dr. Hart was allotted approximately 960 hours of work without jeopardizing his retirement status and in order to work full-time as city manager, he would have to go through a process to revoke his retirement status. Council member Macedonio stated, “We decided to ask him to check to find out if he could come out of retirement; after he found out he could, we said no”.
In another text that was sent at 7:47am on Jan. 25th, Macedonio wrote about who she thought on the council had issues with Dr. Harts requested salary, or otherwise had issues with hiring him full-time.
According to Macedonio, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, Council member Michael Kulikoff and Mayor Kelly Kulikoff have made public their thoughts in open session. “These are the attitudes of these three people and have been in public all along" Macedonio said. She also stated that if the Council had an idea of who they wanted to promote from within to take over the city manager's duties when his mandated maximum hours were reached, he wanted to know so he could prepare for an orderly transfer.
Inge Elmes who is the city Off Highway Vehicle Manager was eventually appointed as acting city manager starting March 9th. “I have no idea where I got the name change from, I do not know if I got it off the street, I don't know where it came from. It wasn’t talked about on the 24th, so that is my defense and there's no tangible evidence because I never violated closed session”. Macedonio said.
Other council members had a hard time in responding to her response to the charges because they feared they would disclose closed session discussions themselves. "I have great appreciation for Council member Macedonio, but I felt that her text regarding the appointment of Elmes could be damaging to the acting city manager” Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Smith said.
Calif. City residents Shawn Bradley and Tami Johnson accused the Council of corruption and attacking Macedonio. “It looks very much like three of you are trying to chase council member Macedonio out of there”, Johnson said and local businessman D.J. Twohig told the Council the matter was a distraction from more important issues that the Council should be focused on. “We were just trying to hold ourselves accountable, and closed session items are meant to stay in closed session for a reason” Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said.
