TEHACHAPI – Following 18 months of closures in California, Tehachapi’s oldest restaurant is ready to get back to serving customers face-to-face.
Kelcy’s Restaurant invited the public to its grand opening July 2, gathering outside the business for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were served homemade cookies and sundaes, and a congratulatory certificate was presented to wife and husband owners Virginia Sheridon and Bill Lee by Tehachapi councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord.
Kelcy’s closed back in 2017 after the previous owner retired. When Sheridon and Lee bought the place, they took their time renovating and getting the building up to code before reopening in August 2019. However, the pandemic forced them to operate take-out only, and later-on, outdoor dining services.
Now, the owners say they are ready for new and returning customers to come back inside and take a look at what’s changed. The ceremony also provided the perfect opportunity to remind the community of the restaurant’s historical significance.
“We wanted to get our name out there and announce that we’re open for in-person dining,” Sheridon said. “We’re getting more customers every week; we want them to see our new menu options and introduce our staff.”
Sheridon and Lee say their full menu is now available serving American-style dishes including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sheridon recommends the restaurant’s BBQ options, appetizers and wines. The owners have also introduced vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate more customers.
The vintage restaurant has been around for decades, holding memories for those who have lived in the area for years. It’s 1950’s style provides a small business feel, even as the building goes through changes.
Sheridon and Lee are optimistic the restaurant will see more customers throughout the year as people get back on their feet and return to normal.
“We’re hoping more people come inside and try our food,” Sheridon said. “Once people try it once, they’ll be back!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.