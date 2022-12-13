The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Nicholas Martinez was arrested on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
35-year old Juan Jose Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of Assault and Battery; he was arrested again on Nov. 5th in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
22-year old Shazia Jazlean Andrews was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
