The Mojave Unified School District announced that Dr. Larry Adams passed away on April 1st. The announcement was made via their FaceBook page.
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform all of you that Dr. Larry Adams passed away today; he was at home with his wife at the time of his passing. Dr. Adams served this community for decades; he took care of the children of this community in many different ways including as a principal, guiding the building of two new schools, was the 1996 write-in mayor of Calif. City (served six terms) and a school board member. He will be greatly missed". the message said. A celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th 1pm at the Calif. City Middle School.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Adams, the Mojave Unified School District and all the kids and families he helped during his lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.