Last week, we featured 6 unsung heroes around East Kern County; 1 in Mojave, 3 in Boron and 2 in Calif. City, The stories we featured for Diane Perry and Aleisha Coulter were written with a couple of errors and we want to correct those. In the Diane Perry story; we said that she reached out to us when we actually reached out to her for her story and in the Aleisha Coulter story, Mrs. Coulters first name was spelled wrong in at least 2 or 3 places.
We apologize to both to these incredible women for making this mistake and hope they continue their work as "unsung heroes".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.