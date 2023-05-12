ROSAMOND - The South Kern Unified School District held their monthly board meeting on the evening of May 3rd inside the chambers. The closed session began around 6pm with the regular session opening at 7pm.
Due to a lengthy presentation of awards for staff, the closed session of the board was held on the evening of May 4th beginning at 5pm.
The regular meeting was called to order just after 7pm; after the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda. Superintendent Barbara Gaines made several presentations to staff members from the district for their many years of service.
Under Reports and Communications – A. trip to India was presented by Ryan Melchers, B. Classified and Certificated Years of Service Pin Recognitions were presented by Paul Irving and Leanne Hargus, C. Retiree Awards were presented by Leanne Hargus, D. the RTA and CSEA. reports were given, E. the Student Board member report was given by Rosamond High School Senior Alexy Finch, F. the CBO report was given by Paul Irving, G. the Assistant Superintendent instruction and curriculum report was not given due to the position being vacant, H. the Assistant Superintendent; Special Education Pupil Personnel report was given by staff member Taylor, I. the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources report was given by Leanne Hargus, J. the Superintendent report was given by Barbara Gaines, K. board members were able to present communications to the board and to the public
Under Comment from the Public. - Several members of the public congratulated the list of staff members that were recognized earlier in the evening for their accomplishments and their years of service.
Under Consent Items - The Board voted unanimously to approve the following items: A. approve minutes from January 10, 2023, B. approve Purchase orders 23O946 through 230995 and pay vouchers 230662 through 230710, C. approve the RHECC/TMC, Cadet Corps Bivouac Field Trip At Camp San Luis Obispo from May 10th to May 13th, D. approve RHECC/TMS Cadet Core Leadership training at Camp San Luis Obispo from May 5th through 7th, E. approve McGraw Hill Subscription Quote #JMCCO- 04132023034422-001; RHECC in the amount of $4,598.03, F. approve Savvas Quote #225821-1; RHECC Microbiology Curriculum 14th Edition in the amount of #13,235.75, G. approve WES 5th Grade Class to Bowlero in Palmdale in the amount of $1,848.15, H. approve Aria Physical Therapy Agreement of Services not to exceed $10,000, I. approve cash donation of $100 from Evelyn Sander to RHECC Football Program, J. approve anonymous cash donation of $100 to cover tax on popcorn sales for RHECC Senior Class, K. approve 2023/2024 Certificated Administration and Classified Management Salary Schedule for a 3% increase and L. approve 2023/2024 Confidential and Supervisory Salary Schedule for a 3% increase; after discussion; motion carried
Under General Items - the board voted to unanimously approve the following item: A. approve resolution #22-23-16 by the governing Board to Censure Trustee Dewine Moore for Failure to Perform the Duties of a Trustee as a result of chronic absenteeism presented by President Robert Vincelette, B. approve the Antelope Valley Wall Display tribute monument of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC to be assembled at West Park Elementary School on November 7, 2023 at 9am and will be disassembled on Monday, November 13th at 8am presented by Superintendent Gaines , C. approve. Of C Below Inc. for the Comprehensive Utility Investigation at Rosamond High Early College Campus related to the construction of a new cafeteria building and the total amount of 43,600 presented by Robert Irving. After discussion, motion carried.
Under Business and Operations - the Board approved the following items: A. extension agreement for the 2023-2024 school year between Southern Kern Unified School District and Campus Group USA, Inc. by and through its Chartswells Division for Food Service, consulting and purchasing the total amount of $1,266,338.76 presented by Robert Irving.
Under Personnel Items - the board approved the following listed personnel items, which were presented by Hargus; Classified and confidential employment resignations, Classified stipend and extra duty employment resignations, Classified Stipend and extra duty employment resignations, Classified substitute employment resignations, Certificated administrative employment resignations, Classified stipend and extra duty employment, resignations, certificated administrative employment resignations, certificated stipend and extra duty employment resignations, certificated substitute employment resignations and volunteers for the 2022-2023 school year; after discussion, the motion carried.
The chairperson then called for any more public comments or any more business from the floor; the meeting was adjourned at approximately 8:15 PM.
