EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base broke ground on Feb. 18 on what will be considered a $34.4 million state-of-the art virtual fighter aircraft simulation environment after two years after its of planning. The 412th Electronic Warfare Group hosted the groundbreaking ceremony.
The 72,2000 square-foot Joint Simulation Environmental Facility, or JSE, will be home to modeling capabilities for next-generation testing, evaluation and advanced training tactics. It will also support eight High-Fidelity Dome Simulators, space to house additional dome simulators, test control rooms, support space for cyber and space test operations, data analysis and knowledge management, a 120-seat observation area and 12,000 square feet to house hardware.
The Air Force expects construction to end in August 2022. A similar facility broke ground in November at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, with a completion date of June 2022 and operational capability in 2023.
Air Force Maj. General Christopher Azzano, commander of the Air Force Test Center, noted the importance the JSE will hold for Air Force pilots.
"We're here to witness what is to be a very important milestone," Azzano said. He noted the idea was born from the concept evolved from the development of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the U.S. military’s next-gen combat jet and quickly moved beyond it.
“We’re looking beyond that now because we realize the power of the live virtual constructive environment,” Azzano said.
Azzano said the 412th EWG, which will operate the facility, “put another arrow in its quiver” with the groundbreaking of the JSE facility. EWG also operates the Benefield Anechoic Facility and the Integrated Facility for Avionics System Test, both simulation facilities dedicated to aircraft survivability.
The EWG, under Col. Jay Orson’s command, has already created a small-scale version, including simulators for the F-16 and F-35, currently located in IFAST.
“Our vision is that our warfare center workers will utilize these facilities that develop high-end future tactics in training,” Col Jay Orson, commander of the 412th Electronic Warfare Group said.
The facility, when it reaches operational capability, could bring up to 50 jobs to Edwards in fields ranging from cyber security and computer science engineering and logistics.
“The longterm potential for JSE is undeniable and that is why, even though this is a groundbreaking today, I really do believe it is an historic event,” Azzano said. “JSE is going to support future force design, which means it will have an impact on the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare.”
Azzano said the JSE’s linked environment will extend to other Air Force installations and beyond to other branches, including the newly-minted Space Force.
"In short, JSE is the key to the evolution — the growth — of the joint all-domain operations concept. A lot hinges on it.
The JSE facility at Edwards will focus on developmental testing; Nellis AFB’s facility will spearhead operational testing.
During a brief interview following the groundbreaking interview, Azzano said the benefits of the two facilities includes increased shared workload.
Edwards and Nellis would be able to link their simulators together to increase the scale of the virtual environment.
“It brings the communities together and it brings the mindsets and the corporate knowledge together to solve really challenging acquisition problems early in the acquisition cycle,” Azzano said.
Once operational, pilots at both installations can fly, train and fight against each other at the same time.
“Ultimately, what we’re shooting for is the ability to integrate that virtual environment with open-air testing, which we’re known for,” Azzano said. “When you have a system on the ground that is based on the same software that we have in our airplanes, then all you really need to do is be able to establish a link.”
The simulated environment would provide the same role as an actual real-life environment, Azzano added.
“We can’t create that threat environment any more open air; we have to rely on the virtual," Azzano said. "As long as I can make sure that I’m adequately representing what the actual environment looks like, because when you go into combat it’s very real and you have to make sure you’ve accurately characterized the environment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.