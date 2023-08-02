Community bank’s Sierra Grant Program provides funding to 11 nonprofits
Porterville, Calif. – Bank of the Sierra is proud to announce that during the second quarter of 2023 it donated $92,000 to nonprofit organizations in its communities through its Sierra Grant program. Since the program’s inception in 2004, more than 1,700 grants have been awarded. Bank of the Sierra awards $1,000-$15,000 grants to 10-30 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of the program.
Through the Sierra Grant Program, from April to June this year, Bank of the Sierra awarded a total of $80,000 in grants to eight Central Valley nonprofits and $12,000 to three nonprofits in the Bank’s Coastal and Southern California footprint. In total during the second quarter, Bank of the Sierra awarded $92,000 to nonprofits throughout the communities it serves.
Nonprofit organizations that received a Sierra Grant in the second quarter of 2023 include:
• Fresno County
o Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce
o Fresno Mission
• Kern County
o Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
o Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire
o Transformations by Bakersfield Angels
• Kings County
o CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kings County
• San Luis Obispo County
o CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Luis Obispo County
• Tulare County
o Self-Help Enterprises
• Ventura County
o Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County (BBSVC)
o Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura
• Multiple counties
o Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties
“Helping our communities is a priority at Bank of the Sierra, and the Sierra Grant Program has
allowed us to do so for almost two decades,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President
and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m always excited to give to the wonderful organizations that help
the communities we both serve!”
About the Sierra Grant Program
Since its inception in 2004, the Sierra Grant Program has been responsible for donating over
$3.8 million to organizations that improve local communities. For more information, visit the
bank’s website at BankoftheSierra.com/SierraGrant.
About Bank of the Sierra
Bank of the Sierra is in its 46th year of operations and is the largest independent bank
headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric
regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through
full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San
Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides
specialized lending services through agricultural credit centers in Templeton, and a loan
production office in Roseville. Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and
top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
