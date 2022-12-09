The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Vehicle Theft, 23100 block of E. Hwy 58 West, North Edwards.
2nd - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 13600 block of Margo Street, N. Edwards
4th - Vehicle Theft, 26900 block of Twenty Mule Team Rd.
5th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards.
6th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards
8th - Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, 27100 block of Nudgent Street, Battery on Person, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 27100 block of Nudgent Street.
13th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 27100 block of Jerome Street.
16th - Missing Person, 16400 block of E. Hwy 58 Frontage Road, N. Edwards.
19th - Battery on Person, 24200 block of Chaparral Avenue
23rd - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 12600 block of Esther Street.
