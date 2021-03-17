On Wednesday, March 17, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul (TX-10), and Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) held a press conference calling on Russian authorities to immediately release Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, from the Russian judicial system. The lawmakers were joined by Trevor's parents, Paula and Joey Reed.
"I have three of my colleagues here from Texas," McCarthy stated. "Trevor is [their] constituent, but prior to that he lived in California, and he lived there for 16 years. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in my district, he was an Eagle Scout, and most importantly, he has honorably served our country."
And the Tehachapi community has never forgotten Trevor.
"I've heard from constituents in Tehachapi, families and children who grew up with Trevor, and they make the case of what an amazing man he was and is, and how horrible the circumstances of this case are," said McCarthy.
Trevor has been in Russian captivity since August of 2019. The accusations surrounding his arrest made by Russian authorities are questionable according to both eyewitness accounts and security footage.
And McCarthy agreed, stating: "It's unjust the way [Trevor] has been treated by the Russian judicial system. It's been nothing short of what I would call cruel. That's why we're united in this, in a bipartisan, bicameral fashion, to send a very clear message."
Reed's parents, Paula and Joey participated in the virtual press conference, and McCarthy reassured them, "Trevor is not forgotten; on the contrary, he is very much at the forefront of our minds, and that's why we are here today, and we will not stop working until we bring him home safely."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.