EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 5 – December 9, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between 0.2 miles west of Cummings Valley Road and Banducci Road near the city of Tehachapi, crews are widening the highway and constructing a left turn lane at the eastern intersection with Cummings Valley Road. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. One-way traffic control with K-rail will remain in place 7 days a week, 24 hours per day. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Edwards Overnight Traffic Break – On State Route 58 from 0.5 miles east of Rosamond Boulevard to 0.5 miles west, there will be an overnight traffic break to assist crews crossing utility wires over the roadway on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am. Drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
· Keene Scales Traffic Break – On State Route 58 between the Keene truck scales and Woodford-Tehachapi Road west of the city of Tehachapi, there will be traffic breaks to assist crews crossing utility wires over the roadway on Thursday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
Inyo County
· Cactus Flats Road Left Turn Lane – On U.S. Highway 395 from 0.5 miles south of the intersection with Cactus Flats Road to 0.5 miles north near the town of Olancha, crews will construct a southbound left turn lane and widen the highway. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Towne Pass Rock Scaling – On State Route 190 over Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park, there will be rock-scaling operations Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 2-hour delays.
· West Bishop Pole Replacement – On State Route 168 W (West Line Street) at the intersection with Reata Road, crews will replace a utility pole on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Mono County
· Walker Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Eastside Lane and Hackney Drive, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews will be adjusting guardrail delineators and repairing guardrail near Backus Road Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Jacks Ranch Road Pavement Work – On State Route 178 E between 0.5 miles east of Jacks Ranch Road in Ridgecrest and 0.5 miles west, crews will apply a slurry seal and stripe the roadway Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.
· Boron Guardrail Repair – On the westbound lanes of State Route 58 between Boron Avenue and Borax Road, crews will repair guardrail Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Tehachapi Fiber Optic Boring – On State Route 202 between Tucker Road and Sierra Vista Drive, crews will be boring fiber optic lines Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.
Inyo County
· Bishop Sidewalk Closure – On U.S. Highway 395 (Main Street) from Short Street to the junction with State Route 168 W (West Line Street), there will be a partial sidewalk closure to allow for building painting Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket – On the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 between Reynolds Road and Warm Springs Road south of Bishop, crews will back the shoulders and striping the pavement Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. One lane will remain open. The speed limit through the construction area is reduced to 55 miles per hour.
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket Project and the Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project are funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
