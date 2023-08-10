CALIF. CITY – The California City Planning Commission held their monthly meeting on the evening of August 1st; The meeting began at approximately 6:00 PM.
After Commissioner Dunham called the meeting to order and roll call, commissioner Conry motioned and commissioner Welling seconded to adopt the agenda as presented; motion passed.
Under Planning Secretary Report/Late Communications – none were given at this time.
Under Disclosure of Site Visits and Ex-Parte Contracts – commissioner Conry gave comments concerning emails she received from Mr. Glidden and a couple of others then Chairman Dunham responded, and the meeting continued.
Under Public Business from the Floor – Chairman Dunham called for any public business from the floor that was not on the agenda and a couple of people came to the podium and spoke.
DJ Twohig; Being straight. You know, Commissioners. I want to address an issue that came up several years ago and I think it is important. As you recall, all the cannabis that came to town kind of got priority there for a bit. Also in this town, we do need retail and so, I have talked to others here in the past about a business district. Based on some experience, it is a good idea to have a business district that can generate retail revenue that has been talked about frequently. Along Calif. City Blvd., there is that section of land that was directed to staff to bring back as an item and that was a hot topic; the planning staff just didn't have the bandwidth to bring it back. It's not that difficult and it's not that cumbersome. There are some mapping items that they might have made presentations on it. I felt this was important because you have a single lot the Espresso, Blvd. Coffee place and nothing around that. There's a limited area of parking. There’s just no way to create a cluster there for retail. It is a major access point, there are churches along that road there. It's nice when there is a coffee shop that you have nearby, you hang out with the kids and do things like that so, with this here, we can discuss it when it's appropriate, maybe 1234; discuss it with staff and see if that's something that you'd like to have. It would be a benefit to tax dollars, add on to that little cluster. Thanks for your time.
Mayor Kulikoff - On August 8th at the council meeting, we have commissioner appointment. So, I just wanted to comment here too because I don't know what the Commission is going to look like. So, thank you to Chairman Dunham; I know you're not up for comment, but thank you. Thank you, Vice Chair Conry, thank you Commissioner Cantrell, and thank you Commissioner Welling. I understand that it's a really tough job that everyone's doing here and it's just like a lot of times it goes unnoticed, and I just wanted to say thank you and I appreciate it. Thank you to the commission we have here; we don't know what it's going to be like on the 8th and I just didn't want to show up at a future meeting and not being able to tell everyone thank you so, thank you.
Under Consent Calendar – Commissioner Cantrell motioned and Commissioner Welling seconded to approve the meeting minutes from July 6th; motion passed.
Under Discussion Items – none were given at this time.
Under Information Items – II1; Padron Metal Finishing Zoning Code 22-04 overview of Project presented by new City Planner Anu Doravaria, the new city planner gave a slide presentation on this item citing some inconsistencies between IS/MND and the nature of the operation at Padron Metal Finishing and according to Doravaria, staff found 3 significant issues with the IS/MND and has intimated the client to provide clarifications accordingly. The areas of concern are 1. Padron Metal Finishing is using Hazardous Metals in their everyday operations such as Hydrochloric Acid, Nitric Acid, Potassium Permanganate, Sodium Hydroxide and Sulphuric Acid, 2. Protocols for Wastewater Filtration/Recycling Disposal; the IS/MND doesn’t provide any discussion on how the waste water generated by this project will be treated or disposed of and this is a significant issue because the state has mandatory guidelines on how industrial wastewater must be filter, recycled and disposed of and 3. a part of this project lies within the “Special Flood Hazard Area” designated by FEMA where the area is prone to periodic flooding, II2; Calrox Zoning Code 21-07 Project presented by City Planner Doravaria, this project consists of construction of an 80,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and client is requesting a zone change from O/RA Open Space resource area to Light industrial, II3; Olivia Davidson Zoning Code 22-02 Overview Project presented by City Planner Doravaria, this project proposes the construction of a 258,600 square foot cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution operation. The parcel is currently zoned O/RA - open space resource area and proposes zone change to M1 light manufacturing and II4 Spot Zoning presented by City Planner Doravaria; The above discussed three zone change projects systematically trigger the challenge of spot zoning and staff is looking for evidence to justify that these three projects do not impact the community or the environment significantly. Therefore, the staff is requesting efficient evidence to support two important findings; 1. to establish rezoning that provides the public benefit and 2. that the project is in the public interest. Commissioners Conry, Dunham and Welling went back and forth as far as discussion on this then it was time for other comments.
Mr. Brian Glidden - Good evening. Chair Dunham, Vice Chair, Conry commissioners, new staff and the public. I'm Brian Glidden with Arrow Engineering, located in Lancaster, representing the property owner, Mr. Padron for Zone Change 22-04. Please note we submitted the Zone change application nearly one year ago on 8/5/2022, so we're only a couple days away from a year. It took over seven months to get this project in front of the Planning Commission. I come before you now because I feel the city is requesting information way beyond what is described in the zone change application or typically required for a zone change. I feel that much of, if not all of the information is inappropriate for a zone change and creates further delays to this already yearlong endeavor. I have processed zone changes to the city, many of them in the last seven years, and nothing like this has ever happened where there's such detailed information being requested, and we last came before you on March 15th, where after a long, detailed discussion, it was agreed to move forward.
The project was presented as a 5-lot rezone. This was the recommendation by the city planner at the time as an option for us to do as opposed to a single lot zone change. The Planning Commission agreed on that, the city planner agreed on that. So, we were directed by the city representative, Paul Junkers with InterWest to prepare a single initial study document for all five parcels to satisfy sequel compliance for the zone change part. Paul also stated that we do not have to provide mitigation for the zone change. As far as process, Paul said they would review the document, then post it for a 30-day review, prepare a staff report and then schedule it for Planning Commission and approval. We were expecting this to happen pretty fast after March 15th.
Over the next month or so, Adam Rush prepared the initial study and then on May 24th we submitted the sequel document for review by the city. Shortly thereafter we noticed an area in the report that needed updates, which is what the new city planner has been talking about, so we resubmitted a report on June 7th to everybody involved. I don't think this is the one that the new city planner is currently reviewing or looking at and after we submitted this document, we were hopeful that InterWest would review it and post it for the 30 day review. They told us they would, but since their contract was ending, they decided not to move forward under their watch. On July 14th we received comments from the new planner and at that time, she asked us to create 2 separate documents; one for the Padron parcel and another for the neighboring 4 parcels. This is a direct contradiction to earlier direction provided by city staff and creates many issues including starting over, timing and cost.
In addition, the new city planner requested highly detailed reports or specific information that appeared to be more of a building or operational related item and not specific to a zone change. For example, on her list she requests detailed information about the closed loop water system. She also then asked us to provide or address FEMA information or provide more zone information. I just want to mention this project was approved in 2006. It's all existing, we're proposing no grading, and we're working within an existing building, so there's no reason why FEMA needs to be addressed. Anything more than maybe making a general statement in the actual documents. Also, the third item she sent was to follow city municipal codes and show internal layouts of all equipment, storage areas and recycling units planned to bear the stamp of a PE while according to the city's planning application for zone changes, we only have to submit a conceptual site plan. We've never been asked to submit detailed interior layouts of equipment or anything else.
A conceptual site plan is typically an external plan and very rough just to show the general layout. Again, it is not appropriate to ask for such detailed plans at a zone change level. The next thing is she asked for employee safety training measures, many hazardously handling methods and response plans and protocols. Again, this is more of an operational item. Maybe it would come up in a conditional use permit. It's something that we would have to provide but seems way out of context for a land use thing that we're dealing with just a zone change. And then it also asked about providing reports on wastewater disposal, places where it goes and so on.
So, on 7/18, Adam Rush and I provided written responses to the city about these requests, very specifically addressing what we were directed by the Planning Commission and Paul Junker, as well as our years of experience dealing with a lot of these same issues. We have not heard anything back from the city staff to date. As indicated today, she received a lot of documents from the Padron’s. They answered as many of these questions as possible to try to help the new city planner. But again, I still think that most of this stuff is not really needed for a zoning change and the Padron’s have followed all requests and guidance from the city today. They've invested a lot of money and time developing these plans and documents for the zone change. We really wish to avoid unnecessary changes in requirements or changes in city direction which come with associated costs and delays to the owner and the project. I'm available to answer other questions should they come up. I have been involved a lot and I appreciate everything that staff and the Planning Commission have done. I know this has been a challenging project. I also wanted to mention one more thing. It was always 5 parcels, and the Padron parcel is the second parcel in; also, Paul Junker shared with me that he contacted all of the property owners and any of the ones he talked to were in favor of this project. So, everything was looking to go ahead full steam while InterWest was involved. But now I feel like the city is backpedaling and potentially trying to change some of the rules and my hope is the city wants this project to move forward and doesn't want to end it. Thank you again for your time.
Due to consistent issues with the audio and video inside the city council chambers unfortunately, the rest of the meeting was cut off and the audio/video of the meeting stopped before the meeting ended so, we don’t' have any information for the rest of the meeting.
