McCarthy Welcomes King Abdullah II of Jordan

January 31, 2023 | View Online

Washington, D.C. – Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan for a bipartisan leadership meeting to discuss issues of importance to both the United States and Jordan.



"It's my honor to have the King of Jordan and his family come here for my very first official foreign leader to visit," said Speaker McCarthy. "From my perspective, our relationship, our friendship and your work to bring peace is just integral to where we go in the Middle East."

