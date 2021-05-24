Here are some significant events in April 1920 from the United States and around the world:
1st – The Anglican Church in Wales was disestablished.
2nd American actor Jack Webb (Dragnet) born in Santa Monica, Calif.
3rd- F. Scott Fitzgerald marries novelist Zeda Sayre at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
4th – Arabs attack Jews in Jerusalem.
5th – English author Arthur Hailey (Airport, Hotel) born in Luton, Bedfordshire, England.
6th – To force German evacuation of the Ruhr area, the French occupy Frankfurt, Darmstadt and Hanau.
13th – The first woman U.S. Civil Service Commissioner, Helen Hamilton is appointed.
16th – Bank robber and one of the FBI’s Most Wanted John William Farr is born in Detroit, Michigan.
19th – The 24th running of the Boston Marathon is won by Peter Trivoulidas of Greece in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 31 seconds.
20th – The Big Show ends its 2 year run on NBC radio, Phillies manager Gravvy Cravath puts himself in as pinch hitter; his 3-run homer beat the New York Giants by a final score of 3-0, American lawyer and 103rd Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is born in Chicago, Illinois
24th – British Mandate over Palestine goes into effect which lasted 28 years, Polish troops attack Ukraine.
26th – Ice Hockey makes its debut in the Olympics at the Antwerp Games
28th - Azerbaijan SSR joins the USSR (first time).
29th – American Civil War Union Brigadier General William Henry Seward Jr. dies.
30th – British Government ends military conscription.
