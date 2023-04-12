The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
5th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
6th - Exhibit Firearm, 15700 block of L Street and Carjacking.
7th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of H Street.
10th – Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 15800 block of L Street, Willful Cruelty to Child, 15800 block of O Street, False Information to a Specific Peace Officer, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 15500 block of K Street.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
12th - Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 15300 block of Meyer Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 14300 block of Somerset Drive.
14th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm; Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1900 block of Inyo Street and Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
15th – Vehicle Theft, 16900 block of Hwy. 58, Exhibit Firearm and 2 calls for 15900 block of Edwin Street.
17th - Battery on Person, 15700 block of O Street, Missing Person, 3400 block of Douglas Avenue and Burglary from Vehicle, 2700 block of Corona Avenue.
18th - Vandalism: Deface Property, 1900 block of Inyo Street.
19th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 16100 block of H Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, Panamint Street.
20th - Battery on Person, Lee Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 14300 block of Lear Street.
21st – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and Grand Theft from Person, 5200 block of Starlite Road.
25th - Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 15300 block of Meyer Road.
27th - Forged/Altered Vehicle Registration, 2100 block of Hwy. 58 and Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
29th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
30th - Disorderly Conduct: Intoxicated Drugs w/Alcohol, 15500 block of M Street and Disorderly Conduct: Drugs w/Alcohol, 15800 block of Sierra Hwy.
