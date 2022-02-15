ROSAMOND — Directors of the Rosamond Community Service District addressed two letters addressed to them, highlighting the work of the directors, and employees of the RCSD.
General Manager Steve Perez and board president Rick Webb both received an anonymous letter questioning actions made by the RCSD Board of Directors and made accusations of misdoings including lack of RCSD transparency, grievances against the recent board compensation increase and last year’s rate increases.
Perez said the recent compensation increase is the first the board has had in 14 years, and was far below the legal maximum.
“This is necessary to keep RCSD competitive and attracting great talent to the board,” Perez said.
As for the rate increases, that is out of the board’s control. The general manager explained that rates go up each year to keep up with the increasing cost of providing water and sewer service.
“The RCSD board and staff have gone above and beyond in their efforts to increase transparency and community outreach in the last few years,” Perez said, using examples of the monthly newsletters, video content and social media presence.
Perez also received a letter from AVEK Board Vice-President Kieth Dyas, who is also a Rosamond resident. The letter expressed great appreciation for long-time RCSD employee John Sides and his customer service practices. Dyas called Sides knowledgeable, friendly and extra resourceful.
“Mr. Sides epitomizes the ideal public servant and is an excellent leader and mentor,” the letter read.
Perez joined Dyas in recognizing Sides for his service to Rosamond, and board directors agreed a formal recognition should take place to praise Sides in person.
The Rosamond Community Service District will continue to hold public meetings virtually and maintain COVID-19 measures outlined in AB 361 due to the continued state of emergency in California.
Directors voted unanimously and say they are taking the measures seriously, and will continue to update the protocols as necessary.
The board also approved the consolidation of park fund loans’ in a 5-0 vote.
The responsibility of maintenance of the local parks no longer falls inside the RCSD’s jurisdiction. Despite this, the RCSD must still repay the debt associated with the parks’ operation from when the district was responsible. Board directors heard a proposal to refinance the park debt by consolidating it into the general fund, and close the park accounts altogether.
The changes will not affect the amount owed, but will simplify the accounting and repayment of the park debt.
In an update from the Public Works Manager, the public works crew completed repairs on one mainline fitting and one valve. These mainline repairs often require temporary disruptions of service. One of the repairs was originally scheduled to take four hours, but the RCSD was able to complete the repair in less than an hour.
The crew also installed two new valves and a new service line, and completed server line and manhole inspections.
