The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
40-year old Michael T. Anthony was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 31st on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Raishell A. Klines was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old Armando Chavez was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
40-year old Hendrik Frederik Grobler was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on April 4th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
28-year old Carlos Dorsey was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles County Sheriff) on April 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
40-year old Jesus Lopez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Montebello Police) on April 7th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only and Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles.
36-year old Tony Guerra was arrested in Fresno County (Fresno County Sheriff) on April 8th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
29-year old Edwin Rodriguez was arrested on April 8th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances, Drive while License Suspended, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun.
22-year old Alsulaiman Mustafafa Uddiyn was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 13th on Suspicion of Sell/Furnish Marijuana/Hashish.
25-year old Ashley Sarah Nix was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on April 14th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5000 or More.
48-year old Kevin R. Miller was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 27th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
38-year old Claudia L. Segura Escamilla was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
