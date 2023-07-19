The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Vehicle Theft, Sweester Road
2nd – Petty Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd
3rd – Death: Suicide, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3600 block of Silver Ridge Road and Grand Theft: Money/Property/Labor over $950, 3300 block of 15th Street.
4th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 3400 block of Glendower Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3000 block of Echo Drive and Battery on Person, 3000 block of Echo Drive.
5th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2900 block of B Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3000 block of Echo Drive
6th - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of B Street and Missing Person, 5500 block of Leslie Avenue
7th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 3400 block of Arrowhead Court
8th - Forgery: False Check/Records/Certificates/Etc, 2400 block of 20th Street.
10th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Garnet Avenue
11th – Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd
14th – Assist other Department, 2500 block of Desert Street and Found Property, 250 block of Desert Street
16th – 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd
17th – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Executive Officer, 3400 block of 15th Street, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Metal Knuckles, 47th Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
18th – Vehicle Theft, 3000 block of Sierra Hwy
19th – Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy
20th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3400 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street.
21st – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2900 block of B Street, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd and Attempted Operate Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 3000 block of Sierra Hwy.
22nd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 3600 block of San Jacinto Avenue and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 5500 block of Astoria Avenue
25th - Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd
26th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 25th Street
27th – Assist other Department.
