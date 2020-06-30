CALIFORNIA CITY -- California City Fire Department knocked down a commercial fire Saturday night, June 27, after California City firefighters were dispatched to a call near California City Municipal Airport that ultimately destroyed Phoenix Auto
According to a CCFD news release, firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. Paramedic Engine 19 arrived on scene in 6600 block of Ley Place to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story wood framed automotive shop that had vehicles on fire.
Firefighters initiated a defensive exterior fire attack due to aggressive fire behavior and multiple explosions coming from within the structure.
During suppression efforts the building began to collapse keeping firefighters in a defensive operation. The fire was knocked down within 35 minutes.
Assisting agencies included the California City Police Department, two engines from the Kern County Fire Department, one engine from Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department, Hall Ambulance for medical standby, California City Water Department, Emergency Communication Centers and SoCal Edison.
No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.
A Cal city fire investigator was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe fundraiser (https://tinyurl.com/ycazwl4v) has been established by Kellee Swindler to help Phoenix Auto owner Ron Griffith to recover from the destruction of his business. The fundraiser notes that Griffith and his family "will need immediate help in paying all the bills and mortgage, enough to last awhile. He will need immediate help in getting a dumpster dropped at the shop for the clean up process, bodies donating time would also be appreciated."
