One Person Killed in Vehicle vs Train Accident

BORON - One person was killed in the early morning hours of June 7th, 2022 in a vehicle versus train incident. The incident occurred on 20 Mule Team Road and Rock Site Road and was reported to the Mojave area CHP at approximately 5:18 AM.
According to the Mojave area CHP, a call came into the dispatch center of a possible vehicle versus train accident. When CHP officers arrived; they located the vehicle in the desert just off of Rocket Site and 20 Mule Team Road. During their initial investigation, CHP officers said that, when the train hit the vehicle; the vehicles engine was gone and there was a subject who was not responsive located inside the driver seat of the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest approximately 15 feet from the railroad tracks. California Highway Patrol officers notified BNSF Railroad to slow the traffic speed of trains, however; the trains were not stopped. According to a spokesman for BNSF Railroad, the vehicle was reported earlier near the railroad tracks and that they did not think it was trained related.
Antelope Valley Towing out of Rosamond was called to the scene at approximately 7:26 AM to remove the wreckage from the site.
Mojave Area CHP officers are investigating the cause of the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-661-824-5500.
