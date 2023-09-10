The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Aug according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
40-year old Chris Lockmann was arrested in Los Angeles County (Claremont Police) on July 27th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
32-year old Curtis Jones was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 30th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
56-year old Donell Blakely was arrested on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance
34-year old Clarence Ross was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 9th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
68-year old Robert Coleman was arrested in Mono County (Bridgeport CHP) on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
33-year old Eugene Flowers was arrested on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Carjacking and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
21-year old Ryan Grajales was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol./Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08
