Patriot Day is a National Day of Remembrance for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It is also a day to recognize and honor first responders who died attempting to rescue people trapped by the attacks.
A special service to honor all First Responders and Military will be held in Central Park, 10350 Heather Ave, California City on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:00am. The service will feature Presentation of the Colors, music, remarks from first responders, a message of hope, and free lunch.
The guest speaker for the event will be Pastor Billy Nettles. Born in the south and raised throughout the U.S. as an “army brat,” Billy spent his formative years exposed to various cultures and peoples. After college Billy married Regina, and they had three children together. Later he enlisted in the United States Army. While Billy and Regina were stationed in Nuremburg, Germany they pastored two different churches. After his enlistment was completed, Billy returned to the U.S. and settled in California.
It was there he began a career in law enforcement, where he rose to the rank of Field Director with the Los Angeles County Probation Department. He recently retired after 31 years of service. He has served for many years as an Associate Pastor at The Highlands Christian Fellowship in Palmdale, California, and most recently as Area Director for Hope of the Antelope Valley Rescue Mission where he serves the unsheltered population.
This year’s Patriot Day in the Park is hosted by Desert Song Foursquare Church, First Baptist of California City, New Life Assembly of God, and Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to attending the Patriot Day service, these churches would like to invite you to attend the church of your choice and discover the life-changing love of Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.